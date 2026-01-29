Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
ComAp, Jinko ESS team up to deliver BESS solutions
29 January 2026
Smart control solutions developer ComAp (Czech Republic) and energy storage specialist Jinko ESS (part of China’s Jinko Solar) are to team up to deliver commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESSs).
Bringing together Jinko ESS’s SunGiga All-in-One G2 BESS with ComAp’s InteliNeo energy management portfolio, the solutions will be suitable for both on- and off-grid applications that feature solar PV panels, wind turbines and diesel and gas gen set installations.
The collaboration follows successful testing of ComAp’s InteliNeo controllers with the virtual synchronous generator (VSG) function on Jinko ESS’s latest SunGiga All-in-One G2 BESS.
Validation includes support for microgrids and weak [national] grid environments where resilient voltage and frequency levels are essential.
VSG allows an inverter-based BESS to act as a traditional synchronous generator, providing inertia and damping to help stabilise frequency and reduce oscillations. This means improved power quality, especially during transitions between grid-connected and island operations, with higher renewable contribution and black-start capabilities.
For C&I customers, VSG translates to better uptime, safer integration of renewables and predictable performance on sites with power delivery issues.
Target applications include on-grid C&I, including backup power, grid-forming operations with VSG, together with co-location of hybrid renewable energy plants under unified EMS control.
The system can also be used for peak shaving scheduling, backup and island operations.
The companies can assist customers with solutions design support, integration guidelines and assistance for qualifying projects.
