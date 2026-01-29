Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

ComAp, Jinko ESS team up to deliver BESS solutions

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

29 January 2026

Jinko ESS BESS system Jinko ESS BESS system (Photo: ComAp)

Smart control solutions developer ComAp (Czech Republic) and energy storage specialist Jinko ESS (part of China’s Jinko Solar) are to team up to deliver commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESSs).

Bringing together Jinko ESS’s SunGiga All-in-One G2 BESS with ComAp’s InteliNeo energy management portfolio, the solutions will be suitable for both on- and off-grid applications that feature solar PV panels, wind turbines and diesel and gas gen set installations.

The collaboration follows successful testing of ComAp’s InteliNeo controllers with the virtual synchronous generator (VSG) function on Jinko ESS’s latest SunGiga All-in-One G2 BESS.

Validation includes support for microgrids and weak [national] grid environments where resilient voltage and frequency levels are essential.

VSG allows an inverter-based BESS to act as a traditional synchronous generator, providing inertia and damping to help stabilise frequency and reduce oscillations. This means improved power quality, especially during transitions between grid-connected and island operations, with higher renewable contribution and black-start capabilities.

For C&I customers, VSG translates to better uptime, safer integration of renewables and predictable performance on sites with power delivery issues.

Target applications include on-grid C&I, including backup power, grid-forming operations with VSG, together with co-location of hybrid renewable energy plants under unified EMS control.

The system can also be used for peak shaving scheduling, backup and island operations.

The companies can assist customers with solutions design support, integration guidelines and assistance for qualifying projects.

ComAp Jinko ESS Jinko Solar battery energy storage systems (BESSs) BESS solutions commercial and industrial (C&I) SunGiga All-in-One G2 BESS InteliNeo energy management portfolio Czech Republic China
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Off-Highway Research in-person market update
Specialist forecasting and market research company to hold briefing during ConExpo-Con/Agg
Caterpillar selected to deploy 2 GW of power for data center
Boyd Cat, Caterpillar and AIP Corp. part of strategic alliance in West Virginia.
CATL launches Tianxing II sodium-ion battery for CVs
Chemistry delivers a series of advantages over li-ion products
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview