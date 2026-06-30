ComAp marks 35th anniversary

ComAp, which provides smart control solutions for power generation and energy management, is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1991 in Prague, the company has grown from a regional technology startup into a global company with 600+ employees, 18 subsidiaries and a network of over 70 distributors serving customers worldwide.

The past five years have marked a significant and transformative chapter for the company, it stated. Between 2021 and 2026, ComAp launched more new products than in any comparable period in its history, including the InteliGen 1000 series for advanced paralleling gen-set control, the InteliNeo platform of microgrid and BESS controllers, the InteliSys 2000 for gas and CHP engine applications and the InteliGen 1000 Marine and InteliDrive 700 Marine for the maritime sector.

ComAp has also expanded globally, with five new subsidiaries opened between 2024 and 2025, in France, Japan, Turkey, Spain and Sweden. In 2026, the company further strengthened its French operations through the acquisition of Arpee, deepening its engineering capabilities in one of Europe’s energy market.

In 2025, the company’s revenue reached more than €100 million for the first time in its history, with over 98% generated outside the Czech Republic.