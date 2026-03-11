Comment: Data center investment does not guarantee need for decentralized power

Decentralized power providers planning to cash in on the new data center boom might do well to ensure that investment announcements will result in new locations requiring their services

Amazon Web Services data center known as US East 1 in Ashburn, Virginia (Photo: Reuters Connect)

Total global investment in data center capacity between the end of 2025 and 2030 is expected to approach $1 trillion. This staggering sum is largely driven by the need for computing power to support demand for artificial intelligence systems.

It is estimated that slightly more than $300 billion of that total will be directed at data center capacity in the United States. Of this, between $170 and $200 billion (approx. 55 and 65%) will be for new data center campuses. These will include locations for hyperscale users – think Amazon, Google/Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, etc.

But there is a caveat.

The balance of that $300 billion, approximately $110 to $140 billion (35 to 45%), will be used only to purchase capacity at existing data centers, so-called colocation. This is where companies rent space, racks, servers, etc., needed to support their respective businesses. Colocation effectively guarantees that processing capacity will be there for their own company’s data-crunching needs, or those of their customers.

Types of data center

There are generally three different sizes for data centers. The most common is the small enterprise/edge facility. As the name suggests, these are intended as dedicated sites for smaller users, or as a location for customer ‘edge’ computing. This is where data is processed at the edge of a larger network, usually in close proximity to the data source and in real-time or near real time.

‘Edge’ data center operated by Duos Technologies Group in Amarillo, Texas (Photo: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

With a capacity of 10 to 30 MW, typical cost for a small enterprise/edge facility is between $300 and $700 million. Between now and 2030, it is estimated that there could be up to 180 of these built in the United States.

A ‘standard’ hyperscale installation is considered a midsize data center. With a capacity of between 40 and 80 MW, typica cost is between $1 and $2 billion. About 120 of these could be built in the US before 2030.

A large hyperscale campus is the biggest of all data center installations. These feature multiple buildings, each housing what would equate to a standard hyperscale facility. With a capacity of between 200 and 800 MW, these can command an investment of between $5 and $15 billion.

Considering the $170 to $200 billion being directed at construction of wholly-new data center locations, a plausible (but not confirmed) mix of these different types of data center could see between 90 and 180 locations in total constructed in the United States between now and 2030. This would include between 20 to 40 small enterprise/edge facilities, 60 hyperscale installations and 30 large hyperscale campuses.

Powering new sites

Large data centers almost always require a direct high-voltage grid connection for power delivery and most of these new data centers will eventually receive power via this route.

But in many cases, utilities cannot immediately supply the power necessary for such superconsumers. Studies must be carried out to gauge the impact of heavy draw on the wider network, which can take a number of years. Based on those reports, upgrades to transmission lines and other infrastructure might be required, adding additional wait time.

Where power cannot be delivered by the grid, there are other sources. Caterpillar and Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which each have a wide portfolio of decentralized prime power solutions, can offer ‘bridging’ systems which deliver power to the data center in the interim period before a grid connection can be made.

Using diesel- or gaseous-fuel (generally natural gas) gen sets, these systems can be developed to support a broad range of power demands. They also include systems which can balance power output with draw, helping reduce fuel usage and emissions and cutting the cost of delivered power.

Rolls-Royce mtu 20V4000 gas gen set is designed for power delivery at data centers (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Further, these systems can also use renewable energy solutions, including wind and solar power. The generated electrical energy can be stored in battery energy storage systems (BESSs), which can then deliver power to the local microgrid as needed.

Market announcements

Manufacturers of decentralized power systems are making a lot of noise about the data center boom. With national grids around the world already under stress from growing demand, these providers are anticipating an increased need for their services.

While these companies stand ready to supply power to new data centers, all is not necessarily as it seems. In the UK, a report published by the Guardian newspaper highlighted how tech companies can announce billions in new data center investment and then proceed to go down an otherwise unexpected route.

Multiple technology companies have announced plans to invest in new data center capacity in the UK. The national government has welcomed this news, anticipating jobs and economic growth related to the new money pouring into the country.

In a related statement, the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “Our AI sector has attracted more than £100 bn in private investment since the [Labour] government took office, with our AI sector growing 23 times faster than the wider economy last year. That is delivering the jobs and opportunities hardworking people deserve.”

In 2024, US-based Coreweave, an AI and cloud computing specialist, announced it would invest £1 billion in the UK. The then government’s technology secretary said this would bring two new data centers. Six months later, Corewave announced that the two data centers were operational - but no new infrastructure had been built.

Instead of new sites, Coreweave had leased space in existing data centers and deployed related hardware. Despite the earlier announcement, there were no plans to build any new locations.

Expectation versus reality

A statement from Coreweave said that deploying chips at an existing site was an “industry standard” and together with this and costs related to leasing, power, office space and personnel it had invested the whole of the £1 billion.

There are other cases, too. A £2.5 billion project outlined by UK-based Nscale, which describes itself as ‘The engine of superintelligence’, was expected to result in a new UK data center. But despite a planned opening slated for the end of 2026, the land earmarked for the location remains undeveloped.

These cases stand as testament to the difference of what could be and what will actually happen. While the recent headlines have been dominated by the bombing of Iran by US and Israeli forces, this is likely only a temporary reprieve before artificial intelligence news stories (both positive and negative) once again takeover the front pages.

Governments generally love big investment; and, although distorted by self interest, it can demonstrate that at least in some cases, trickle-down economics might actually be a plausible wealth-sharing strategy.

But there is a massive step between announcing a major data center investment and getting machines on the ground to fulfil those promises. And, perhaps not surprisingly, corporations will look to outlay less cash if the opportunity arises.

Companies looking to provide decentralized power to these new data centers might well take note that in cases like these, actions speak louder than words. While there is no doubt that some new data centers will require decentralized power solutions, not all of the future computing power driving AI will come from brand new server farms, regardless of the enormous investment numbers.