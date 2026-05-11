Companies partner on liquefied hydrogen supply chain

Daimler Truck, integrated energy group MB Energy and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to establish a liquefied hydrogen supply chain to Europe via the Port of Hamburg (Germany). The agreement builds on the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Japan-Germany hydrogen supply chain.

Daimler Truck, MB Energy and Kawasaki Heavy Industries signed an agreement to develop a liquefied hydrogen supply chain to Europe via Hamburg. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Under the agreement, the companies will use their respective expertise and proceed with specific studies to establish an economically viable supply chain, with the objective to achieve a Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the supply of liquefied hydrogen and hydrogen by the early 2030s.

“Hydrogen can become a key enabler for Europe’s energy transition, and Hamburg is ideally positioned to become Germanys main gateway,” said Volker Ebeling, senior vice president, New Energy, Storage & Infrastructure at MB Energy. “We are combining MB Energy’s infrastructure, our service station network and our trading expertise with Daimler Truck’s next-generation hydrogen truck developments and Kawasaki’s pioneering hydrogen storage and shipping technologies. Jointly we are working to build a scalable, international hydrogen import corridor for Europe.”

Daimler Truck aims to bring 100 liquid hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks into customer operations from the end of 2026 onwards. Series production for hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks is targeted for the early 2030s, when the company said it expects to see availability of the necessary infrastructure and, through agreements like this, of liquid hydrogen at competitive market prices.

“Scaling hydrogen-powered trucks across Europe in the next decade will only be possible if a reliable and competitive supply of liquid hydrogen is in place,” Manfred Schuckert, head of Regulatory Strategy at Daimler Truck, stated. “This agreement is essential because it brings key partners together to jointly study and shape a liquefied hydrogen supply chain to Europe, with a clear focus on feasibility, scalability and long-term impact.

“For heavy-duty transport, liquid hydrogen offers the energy density and operational flexibility needed for long-haul applications,” he added, “but its potential can only be unlocked through coordinated action along the entire value chain.”

Kawasaki Heavy Industries will contribute its experience in the design and manufacture of essential infrastructure, including hydrogen liquefiers, liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage tanks, and LH2 carrier ships, which are essential for the establishment of international liquefied hydrogen supply chains.

“Kawasaki Heavy Industries welcomes this Hamburg-centered initiative as a key step in building a hydrogen supply chain to Japan and Germany,” said Kei Nomura, executive officer and general manager, Hydrogen Strategy Division. “By bringing our liquefied hydrogen technologies to Europe, we aim to support industrial and heavy-duty vehicle demand and help establish a scalable international hydrogen corridor that strengthens competitiveness, resilience and climate neutrality.”