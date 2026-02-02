ConExpo-Con/Agg: The latest news from OEMs and their suppliers

ConExpo-Con/Agg returns to Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7. Held once every three years and managed by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the show offers construction professionals the chance to peruse the offerings of more than 2,000 exhibitors across nearly 3 million sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor exhibit space. There is also a plethora of education sessions, demonstrations, competitions and more to discover.

Following is a look at the latest news about the event as well as what OEMs and their suppliers plan to have in store for attendees. To submit your company’s news surrounding the show, contact becky.schultz@khl, chad.elmore@khl.com or julian.buckley@khl.com.

Carraro to show new THE transmission

Carraro will showcase its latest components for small wheel loaders and telehandlers designed specifically for the North American market. The centerpiece of the company display will be the new THE transmission (Transmission Hydrostatic Electric). Learn more here.

Cummins Next Gen X15 to make North American debut

ConExpo will mark the North American debut of the Cummins Next Gen X15 off-highway engine, a 15 L engine platform incorporating a newly optimized HE 550 turbocharger, advanced combustion with steel pistons and enhanced sensor technology. Learn more here.

JCB Powertrain to show new transmissions

At the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, JCB Powertrain is to showcase new tech for OEM customers intended to enhance productivity and efficiency across a range of applications. This includes an all-new derivative of its new JCB DualTech VT transmission. Learn more here.

Educational opportunities abound at ConExpo-Con/Agg

ConExpo-Con/Agg will deliver more than 150 education sessions offering construction professionals a single destination to explore emerging technology, workforce development, safety leadership, sustainability strategies and best business practices across the industry. Learn more here.

Bosch Rexroth, HydraForce to show compact hydraulics

Bosch Rexroth and its subsidiary, HydraForce, plan to showcase compact hydraulic solutions for the construction industry. Their joint booth will showcase the latest innovations from both companies. Learn more here.

Off-Highway Research in-person market update

Off-Highway Research will provide an in-person update on the global construction equipment market on the Wednesday morning of the show, with topics including tariffs, the impact of Chinese OEMs, and progress on electrification of machines. For more, and to register, click here.

Danfoss to highlight hydraulic e-systems

Danfoss Power Solutions will exhibit a range of mobile and industrial hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy and software products. A key focus at the event will be eHydraulics portfolio, with products such as the Danfoss ePump and eTraction systems with PLUS+1 software showcased. Click here to learn more.

Hitachi to spotlight machine guidance and autonomy

Hitachi Construction Machinery will use ConExpo to showcase a range of new digital, autonomous and machine guidance technologies, alongside more than 20 machines and over 15 attachment types. Learn more here.

JLG to show new tracked telehandler

The company will show the new 1043T Quad Track telehandler concept, a tracked solution which combines the reach and capacity of a traditional telehandler with the maneuverability of a tracked machine. Learn more here.

Liebherr’s stand size balloons as it prepares to show off latest machines and tech

Liebherr will be one of the largest exhibitors, with booths spanning more than 71,000 sq. ft. of space. Among the various exhibits will be the latest construction machines, material handling equipment, mobile and crawler cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines and digital innovations. Learn more here.

Sungji Hydraulics ventures into electric rotary actuators

Sungji Hydraulics Co. Ltd., a longtime producer of helical gear-type hydraulic rotary actuators, will highlights its entry into electric rotary actuators (eRA) with a concept model operating on 48V DC. Learn more here.

Caterpillar’s presence to be nearly 10,000 sq. ft. bigger

Caterpillar’s total presence in 2026 will approach 80,000 sq ft, as it creates a 70,000 sq ft outdoor Festival Grounds exhibit (F29929) featuring its Operator Stadium, where visitors will be able to see more than 30 machines in action. Learn more here.

elobau showcasing latest joystick

elobau will highlight its Robust Joystick JE, which is engineered for use in off-highway machinery operating under harsh conditions like dust, moisture, vibration and temperature extremes. Learn more here.

JDPS to highlight OEM applications

For the first time, John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) plans to spotlight OEM equipment alongside its full range of power solutions. The approach is mean to reinforce the company’s focus on customer choice and highlight how collaboration with OEMs drives innovation across vital industries. Learn more here.

Sun Hydraulics to focus on energy

Sun Hydraulics, a Helios Technologies company, will highlight two solutions centered around energy savings and recovery - its eSense advanced motion control and Energen, an energy harvester cartridge valve. Learn more here.

AEM launches ‘The Makers’ campaign, names Amazon keynoter

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced the launch of “The Makers”, a new campaign designed to spotlight the real stories of three of the 2.3 million Americans in the equipment manufacturing industry. It also announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Director of AWS IoT Services Dave Kranzler will be one of the featured keynote speakers on the new ConExpo-Con/Agg Ground Breakers Stage. Read more here.

NFPA to host hydraulics conference at ConExpo

The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) will convene and co-locate an advanced hydraulics conference for off-highway vehicle and other fluid power engineers at ConExpo-Con/Agg. Learn more here.