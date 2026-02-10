ConExpo unveils Next Level Awards finalists

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show taking place March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev., has unveiled the 20 finalists for its Next Level Awards, a program showcasing the innovations and advancements shaping the future of construction and heavy equipment.

According to the announcement, the finalists were selected from more than 230 submissions by a panel of expert judges out of a competitive and diverse field of industry leaders and trailblazing newcomers, and represent the next generation of equipment, technology, sustainability and efficiency in the sector.

This year, companies had the opportunity to submit in two categories: Equipment or Technology.

Finalists - Equipment

Bergkamp Journeyman: The Journeyman is a mobile mix plant designed for Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) to produce ambient asphalt mixes using virgin or recycled asphalt pavement (RAP). It offers mobility, ease of setup and operational flexibility, making it suitable for sites where other potential solutions, such as in-place recycling is not feasible or hot mix asphalt is not available.

First Green Industries Rockeat: The Rockeat is a low-profile cabinless skid-steer loader built to meet the demands of modern industrial work and engineered for challenging conditions. Powered by a lithium battery, the unit has a rated load capacity from 1,543 to 2,646 lb. and a battery management system for up to six hours of operation. It incorporates a remote control and is available with a mobile app for backup.

Flexco FXC Steel Cord Belt Fastening System: The FXC Steel Cord Belt Fastening System can be installed immediately when faced with significant belt damage or when pulling a belt onto the conveyor system. While waiting for a vulcanized splice to be scheduled, this mechanical fastener can be installed with minimal downtime to get the belt up and running quickly.

Husco GenSteer: The GenSteer system is said to represent a breakthrough in fail-functional Steer-by-Wire (SbW), delivering redundancy without replication through simple architecture. It is reported to be the first SbW system with safety that you can generate yourself. The system is designed for enhanced safety, cost, reliability, performance and control for the next generation of wheeled off-highway equipment.

Instagrid GO: This portable power supply is built for demanding construction and industrial tools. It delivers pure sine wave power with 3.6-kW continuous and 18-kW peak in a rugged 46-lb. unit. Silent and emissions free, it is said to remove refueling needs, noise, fumes and downtime, bringing clean, instant power.

Moog Construction AEMS: The Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS) simplifies motion control and power management for electric vehicles. It’s a modular solution that integrates key components to reduce complexity and cost, offering easy updates via a common software platform. AEMS manages electrical actuation and power consumption, and enables automated features while configuring component modules for specific machine functionalities.

OTH Pioneer Rigging Quick-Release LudwigHook: This wireless, radio-controlled lifting hook is designed to eliminate the need for ladders or lift platforms. With the push of a remote, loads can be released from ground level in under two seconds, reducing risk during high or hard-to-reach lifts. Available in 4,400- and 11,600-lb. working load limits, the unit features a mechanical fail-safe that remains locked under load even if the battery is depleted.

Stellar Industries HPS: The Hybrid Power Source (HPS) delivers clean, quiet hydraulic power without relying on the chassis engine. Built on automotive-grade lithium-ion technology, the HPS provides 100% emission-free, low-voltage energy to power cranes, compressors, stabilizers and tools. Its modular design allows fleets to right-size power capacity and operate seamlessly across both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle chassis.

Vanair EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid: This battery-powered air compressor system delivers 20 cfm at up to 150 psi with zero emissions and minimal noise. The skid-mounted system drops into any pickup truck, UTV, van or trailer without installation, wiring or permanent vehicle modifications. Powered by the ELiMENT LiFePO4 battery system, the EPRO20 features dual-speed operation (10 or 20 cfm), 30-gal. air storage capacity and a proprietary Smart Display for real-time system monitoring.

Yanmar ViO35-7: Built on the ViO35-6A, the ViO35-7 features an advanced three pump hydraulic system that delivers smooth, high-power, multifunction performance, said to maintain faster cycle times without sacrificing control during simultaneous boom, arm, swin, and bucket movements. The operator space received a significant upgrade with improved legroom, intuitive controls and enhanced visibility. Technology enhancements include SmartAssist Remote telematics and an upgraded color display.

Finalists - Technology

Bentley Systems SYNCHRO: This 4D solution is designed for visually planning, scheduling and tracking construction projects. It enables teams to simulate plans and progress, explore what‑if scenarios and detect issues early to make more informed decisions so teams can reduce errors, rework and overall project costs. The solution also aligns stakeholders with clear visual reports and simulations that make complex plans easy to understand and act on.

Bobcat Jobsite Companion: This AI-enabled solution for compact equipment enables the machine to adapt to operators. Operators keep their hands on the controls by using voice‑activated automation to manage more than 50 machine functions, automatically optimize attachment settings and answer questions about operation, including fault codes. It also uses machine hours to track complete machine costs against job estimates in a single dashboard.

BOMAG Single Drum Roller with Remote Control: Remote control technology puts full control of a single drum roller in the operator’s hands at a safe distance. With the flip of a switch, operators move seamlessly from in-cab driving to precise remote operation of all key functions. This rugged, intelligent system lets machines work in dangerous or hard-to-reach areas like cliffs, trenches, sinkholes and contaminated zones.

Dynapac SEISMIC Asphalt: The SEISMIC Asphalt system uses sensors and software to automatically determine optimal vibration frequency and continuously adjust to deliver the appropriate compaction effort when and where needed on the asphalt mat. According to the company, the solution optimizes compaction efficiency, enhances operator comfort and saves contractors up to 25% less fuel and can lead to fewer passes.

Gefran TWIIST: This next-generation multivariable linear position sensor is engineered for mobile equipment operating in harsh environments. It integrates advanced sensing technologies into a single compact and contactless solution, enabling robust measurement and enhanced system intelligence. TWIIST helps machine manufacturers simplify architectures, reduce complexity,and support future-ready control strategies.

Gravis Robotics Rack: The Gravis Rack is designed to transform earthmoving machines into intelligent robots by adding 3D sensing, cameras and onboard compute. In the cab, the system provides real-time cut/fill visibility, analytics, augmented reality guidance and people detection. The platform also enables autonomous excavation tasks, allowing operators to command and monitor one or more machines through a single portable tablet interface.

ITI (Industrial Training International) VR Crane Simulator: This simulator helps organizations build crane operator skills faster, safer and at scale. Developed in collaboration with leading equipment manufacturers, the platform delivers highly realistic crane simulations that replicate real-world control responses, load behavior and jobsite conditions, without the risks or downtime of live equipment.

Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous: This solution combines Komatsu’s proven quarry equipment with Pronto’s advanced autonomous haulage technology to deliver a scalable, affordable path to autonomy. It is designed to empower quarry operators to address labor challenges and drive efficiency, reliability and safety through simple retrofits and software-driven fleet control, without the infrastructure costs or complexity of traditional AHS systems.

Moasure 2 PRO: This motion-based measuring tool measures and draws at the same time to capture area, volume, slope and elevation data for general construction, paving and site prep work. Contractors walk the site to collect measurement data, with 2D and 3D drawings delivered instantly on-screen through the free mobile app without reliance on internet, satellite signals or line of sight. The tool supports CAD and PDF workflows.

Samsara Asset Tag: The Asset Tag combines a rugged, discreet design with Samsara’s network and industrial-grade Bluetooth. Powered by the company’s Connected Operations Platform, it helps prevent asset theft and loss while reducing downtime and keeping projects on schedule with a complete view of fleet and operational data. A four-year battery life and fast installation make it easy to deploy across thousands of assets.

“Congratulations to these outstanding finalists. Innovation is what drives our industry forward, and ConExpo-Con/Agg is dedicated to shining a light on the trailblazers shaping tomorrow,” said ConExpo-Con/Agg Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. “These finalists for the Next Level Awards have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing this sector. We look forward to honoring their contributions on the show floor and our attendees getting the chance to see these advancements up close.”

Attendees will get the final say in which companies take home the Contractors’ Choice trophies. They will have the chance to vote on site for their favorite in each category during show hours from March 3 to March 5, by scanning a QR code in the finalist’s booth and selecting their favorite in each category.

Winners will be announced on the Ground Breakers Stage (West Hall) on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 am.