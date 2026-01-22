Responsive Image Banner

COVI Electric launches PDUs for off-highway EVs

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

22 January 2026

COVI Electric Power Distribution Units for off-highway electric vehicles Four Power Distribution Unit models offer operating voltages from 48V up to 800V DC

COVI Electric, an Italian company specializing in the design and production of electrical and electronic systems for off-highway vehicles, announced the availability of its complete range of Power Distribution Units (PDU), which are designed to intelligently manage power distribution in electric vehicles for the agricultural, construction, logistics, eMobility and municipal sectors.

According to the company, PDUs represent the “energy traffic light” of the electric vehicle: they decide when, where and how energy flows, controlling every function from motion to safety systems. The new range features full customization to vehicle architecture, intelligent diagnostics, solid-state switching and rugged enclosures that COVI said are designed to ensure ease of integration and long-term durability even in the most extreme operating environments.

Four models (S, M, L and XL) offer operating voltages from 48V up to 800V DC and rated currents up to 500A to meet different application requirements. Other features include:

  • Continuous monitoring and protection against overloads and short circuits
  • IP66/IP67 environmental protection to withstand dust, moisture and temperatures from -20° C to +50° C
  • Integrated communication via CANopen and SAE J1939
  • Pre-charge and discharge circuits for system protection

“We want to make things easy for our customers,” said Alessandro Benevellim CGO of COVI Electric. “That is exactly why we have developed an integrated process that starts with data acquisition of the machine through physical inspection at the Vehicle Prototype Hub (VPH), via on-site measurements or the completion of specific dedicated forms. [This] then continues with a commercial offer complete with all technical specifications, and finally leads to full production with the sharing of three-dimensional project drawings.”

The PDUs incorporate automotive standards, specific off-highway regulations (EN 13309, IEC 60664) and standards for electrical switchboards (IEC 61439, IEC 60364), which COVI said ensures a safe, reliable, and compliant product even under the demanding operating conditions.

