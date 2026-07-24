Cummins appoints four to VP roles

From left to right: Erica Baird, John Havenaar, Susan Cleaver and Brad Sutton . (Source: Cummins)

Cummins Inc. announced the promotion of four of its leaders to the role of vice president, effective Aug. 1, 2026.

Erica Baird has been named vice president, Global Sales and Service. Baird’s experience includes 25 years with Caterpillar in leadership roles spanning sales, strategy, business transformation and global growth initiatives. Since joining Cummins in 2021, she has led efforts to expand aftermarket capabilities and create a more consistent approach to serving customers across global markets. Currently, she leads the company’s Global Sales and Service organization, responsible for global sales, service, customer experience and channel management.

Susan Cleaver becomes vice president, Global Power Generation. Currently leading the Global Power Generation business, Cleaver has spent 34 years serving in various leadership positions across the company’s Components, Engine, Distribution and Power Systems businesses. Most recently, she served as chief transformation owner for Power Systems, where she led efforts that delivered significant operational and financial improvements while helping position the business for long-term growth.

John Havenaar takes on the role of vice president, Total Rewards. Since joining Cummins in 2008, Havenaar has held leadership roles across Talent Acquisition, HR Strategy, Compensation and Benefits, and multiple businesses. He currently leads Cummins’ Total Rewards organization, where he is helping modernize compensation, wellness and retirement programs globally while improving how the company supports employees and leaders and strengthening its ability to attract and retain top talent.

Brad Sutton has been named vice president, Powertrain Engineering. A third-generation Cummins employee, Sutton joined the company as an intern 25 years ago and has worked closely with customers in more than 30 countries throughout his career. He currently leads the Powertrain Engineering organization, which is helping advance digital capabilities across the powertrain, support the next generation of software-defined equipment and ensure the successful launch of Cummins’ next-generation fuel-agnostic engine platforms.

“Erica, Susan, John and Brad have each made significant contributions to Cummins through their leadership, business results and dedication to serving our customers and employees,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins Inc., of the appointments. “As we continue building on our momentum and investing in future growth, their experience and expertise will help us deliver on our commitments, strengthen the company and create value for our stakeholders around the world.”