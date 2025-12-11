Cummins delivers more power with lower displacement

Cummins S17 engine in the S17 Centum generator set. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

When Cummins launched its S17 Centum generator set in June 2025, it described the new addition to its Centum Series line as “groundbreaking” due to its ability to generate 1 MW of power from a 17 L engine platform. To emphasize just how significant that is, in September, the company hosted a media event at its Seymour (Indiana) Engine Plant where the new dual turbo S17 engine is being produced.

At the event, Dean Gough, Cummins Power Gen Americas marketing leader and S17 program owner, noted that the Centum brand includes a 2 MW model powered by a 50 L engine that, at the time it was launched, was a major step forward compared to Cummins’ 60 L platform and even more so compared to similar products requiring 65 or 70 L to reach the 2 MW power node.

“Now, we’re here with an engine that delivers 1 MW from 17 L,” he said. “It’s outperforming our incumbent 30 L. It’s unique, powerful and market leading. And most importantly, it’s solving real customer problems by reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) and lowering product installed costs.”

A clean sheet

The S17 Centum gen-set, which is being assembled at the Cummins plant in Fridley, Minn., is designed to provide a large power output within a compact footprint. This, said Gough, makes it ideal for commercial, industrial, healthcare, water treatment, wastewater, data storage and other applications where space is at a premium.

The EPA Tier 2 emissions-certified gen-set comes in five configurations with standby ratings of 600, 750, 800, 900 and 1,000 kW at 60 Hz frequency. It incorporates Stamford S6 alternators with Core Cooling technology, with multiple low-voltage options and various core sizes. The standard Power Command 2.3/3.3 control system enables advanced paralleling capability.

Based on a clean sheet design, the 17 L S17 engine delivers increased power density in a compact, lighter weight package. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The new gen-set delivers robust transient performance, said Cummins, recovering from large load swings quickly and delivering consistent, predictable operation. Its permanent magnet generator offers enhanced motor starting and fault clearing short circuit capability. Standard and enhanced integral set-mounted radiator systems simplify facility design for rejected heat.

The 17 L S17 powering the gen-set is a four-cycle, inline six-cylinder engine with a four-valve overhead cam, intercooled two-stage turbo system and advanced Cummins XPI fuel system. It has bore and stroke dimensions of 5.83 x 6.42 in. and a 14.5 compression ratio.

Using a clean sheet approach, development of both the engine and gen-set was the product of internal collaboration between all stakeholders, from engineering to marketing.

“At the start of the project, we partnered the engine and the gen-set development teams together. This was to ensure we understood the full use case and the full needs of the end customer in the total product, not just at the engine or the alternator or gen-set level,” said Ray Shute, director - Next-Generation Engine Architect Lead, Cummins Power Systems Industrial Market. “By doing that, we were able to translate those critical customer needs to what the engine then needed to deliver… things like dependability, low total cost of ownership, the small package size and weight.”

The result was substantially increased power density in a compact footprint that Shute said is more than 700 kg lighter than competitive engine power solutions at the 1 MW node. “That enabled this commensurate reduction in the size of our product; those were key enablers of the gen-set.”

A team effort

According to Elaine Miao, senior marketing lead, Standby Applications, Cummins, “Bringing the S17 to market was a true collaborative achievement. We have two outstanding cross-functional program teams – the S17 Engine Program Team focused on engine development, and the S17 Genset Program Team dedicated to generator set design and integration. Each team brought deep technical expertise and a shared commitment to excellence.

“Our program management leaders played a pivotal role in keeping both teams aligned, making timely and informed decisions centered around our customers’ needs. The result is an exceptional new product that embodies the Centum brand values our customers expect: power density, sustainability, right-sized, reliability and affordability.”

For the S17 Centum project, Shute said Cummins “brought together not only our power systems engineering organization and development team, but also our engine business team and our corporate research and technology organization to ensure we utilized the latest, greatest capabilities and assets to push the boundary of what we could deliver at this 1 MW node.”

The S17 Centum gen-set comes in five configurations with standby ratings of 600, 750, 800, 900 and 1,000 kW at 60 Hz. (Photo: Cummins)

The engine and gen-set were developed simultaneously, added Eric Young, technical project leader, S17 project, Cummins. “Because of that, we were able to work closely together to make sure that when changes were happening with the generator set and changes were happening with the engine, as we went through those developments, we were in lockstep to ensure those changes were communicated and adjusted accordingly.”

Proven components

Expanding the collaboration even further, Cummins’ Component Systems businesses were leveraged for the engine subsystems. “We’re using technologies that are proven,” said Young. “We extensively tested this engine to the highest capability. We leveraged Cummins’ foundational elements through the best analytics and flow modeling techniques, the best materials technology and long-established Cummins system components.”

Take the fuel system. “The fuel system is based on our XPI fuel system used on literally hundreds of thousands of engines on the road and in generating applications today,” Shute said. “We additionally partnered with our Holset turbocharger organization and equipped a high-pressure, two-stage turbocharger system with turbochargers that have been advanced and developed for decades.”

Having these proven elements in place allowed the engine team to concentrate on the base engine structure. “We really gave a lot of focus on the rotating assembly, camshaft crank, crankshaft and power transfer interface with the gen-set, and in making sure that we got it right from the start,” Young said.

“The lead-free bearing system, the high-performance power cylinder – these additional details received the utmost and critical attention to deliver this unmatched power density at the 1 MW market node today,” Shute said, noting the S17 engine generates more than 65 kW per-liter mechanical power at 1 MW, or just over an 80% increase in per-liter power density.

Effectively, significantly reducing the displacement of the S17 engine “comes down to the really critical base engine and engineering we did to enable the loads required in the power cylinder to support that power delivery,” said Shute.

“Our advanced simulation and design processes really came together to let us take this base engine and enable a significant step change in that capability to address and deal with those thermal and structural loads in the base.”

Young added: “Even the internal components that we can’t see are rooted in our Cummins learnings over 100 years. As an example, our piston design is built off our experience to make sure that we have the best combustion possible to meet the Tier 2 emissions levels. So, it’s not just the components you can see… but also using our expertise within Cummins to make sure we’re taking the best knowledge, most recent information, best technologies, best materials, and putting it in place in this engine.”

TCO and HVO

The S17 engine and thus the S17 Centum gen-set are designed for low TCO.

As a case in point, Shute cited the engine architect. “Cummins will be the only inline six cylinder at 1 MW for ESP applications,” he said. “That reduction in complexity as compared to the V architectures that are utilized in the competitive products really forms a foundation that we built upon to drive that additional reliability, durability and dependability.”

Lube and filter change intervals have been reduced to every 250 hours or three years. “Perhaps more impressive is when that’s required, the volume of oil required is less than half of the competitive 1 MW node,” said Shute, “providing a substantial improvement in the cost of those service events.

“Further, by working with our gen-set team, we optimized the fuel filtration and delivery system for the engine, enabling us to completely eliminate any on-engine fuel filtration or water separation, completely taking that service off of the customer through the life of the engine.”

Adding to its benefits, the S17 engine is fully compatible with 100% HVO paraffinic fuels and up to B20 biofuels as standard. “We really think that’s a great opportunity for our end customers because of the impact of HVO fuels,” said Shute, “enabling up to 90% reductions in lifecycle greenhouse gas [to assist them] in meeting their individual corporate and site greenhouse gas production goals.”