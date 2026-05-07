Cummins introduces CNG tank for heavy-duty trucks

Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies (CCFT) announced a new in-house designed and manufactured Type 4 compressed natural gas (CNG) tank that it said will integrate seamlessly within CCFT fuel delivery systems for heavy-duty natural gas trucks. The tank was introduced on Cummins’ stand at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The Cummins X15N natural gas engine and CNG tank (in a smaller size for tradeshows) are shown on its ACT Expo stand after the event closed for the day. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Developed for heavy-duty operations, the new tank has a fully carbon fiber-wrapped polymer liner engineered to reduce system mass while supporting the durability, lifespan, and integration demands of Class 6-8 applications. Designed as a critical element of CCFT fuel delivery systems, the tank enables optimized packaging, simplified installation, and improved vehicle efficiency.

“Fleets continue to evaluate natural gas as a practical and cost-effective pathway to lower emissions while weight and system efficiency remain critical considerations,” said Mike Zimmerman, President of Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies. “This new Type 4 CNG tank reflects CCFT’s focus on vertically integrated solutions that combine seamlessly into complete fuel systems while supporting payload capacity, uptime and long-term performance in demanding heavy-duty applications.”

CCFT is a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and Rush Enterprises, combining Cummins’ natural gas engine expertise with system-level fuel delivery knowledge to support the demand for natural gas solutions in the commercial vehicle market.

The Type 4 CNG tank incorporates a fully carbon fiber-wrapped polymer liner construction with stainless steel bosses designed to enhance structural strength and long-term durability. The lightweight design supports increased payload potential and improved vehicle efficiency while meeting the performance requirements of heavy-duty truck applications.

The company said the Type 4 CNG tank further supports its expanding natural gas portfolio for heavy‑duty trucking, including the Cummins X15N natural gas engine. Designed as part of an integrated fuel delivery approach, CCFT systems play a critical role in enabling natural gas powertrains that help fleets reduce operating costs and emissions while maintaining the performance, range and reliability required for demanding applications.

The tank is manufactured at CCFT’s facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.