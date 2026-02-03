Cummins Next Gen X15 to make North American debut

Cummins’ Next Gen X15 off-highway engine. (Photo: Cummins)

In a virtual press conference hosted by the ConExpo-Con/Agg organizers, Cummins Inc. announced it will feature a diverse range of products and solutions in its booth (S80414) - under the theme “Legendary Inside + Out” – during the event taking place March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev.

“At Cummins, innovation is about more than what happens inside the engine,” said Mariana Pivetta, Off-Highway Segment leader, Engine Business Unit, at Cummins. “It is the engine ecosystem, which includes digital tools, connected platforms, powertrain components and integration and multiple energy pathways.”

The company’s display will include a selection of engine, axle and mobile generator offerings, as well as a VIP customer lounge, interactive product configurator and the launch of the PowerTalks series, consisting of daily presentations highlighting trends redefining the industry’s future.

ConExpo marks the North American debut of the Next Gen X15 off-highway engine, a 15 L engine platform incorporating a newly optimized HE 550 turbocharger, advanced combustion with steel pistons and enhanced sensor technology. Part of the HELM fuel-agnostic platform, the Stage V/Tier 4 Final variant offers ratings from 400 to 700 hp (300 to 522 kW) and up to 2,360 ft.-lb. (3,200 Nm) of peak torque to fit a variety of applications and duty cycles.

According to Pivetta, “It has the power of a 15 L but fits more like a 13 L engine. It has up to 10% better fuel economy than the current X15 when comparing similar ratings and duty cycles.”

The Next Gen X15 has a simplified, modular, lower weight design that Cummins said was developed to improve fuel economy and extend maintenance intervals. “We have optimized the service interval. They are double the length of our current X15 – up to 1,000 hours,” Pivetta stated. “All of this means more uptime, better efficiency and it costs less to operate.”

Also on display in the Cummins booth will be the 3.8 L F3.8 Stage V engine rated 74 to 173 hp (55 to 129 kW) and 295 to 457 lb.-ft. (400 to 620 Nm) of peak torque; the 6.7 L B6.7 Stage V engine rated 155 to 326 hp (116 to 243 kW) and 550 to 1,014 lb.-ft. (746 to 1,375 NM) of peak torque; the MOX-E8 front drive planetary axle delivering 7,983-kg GAWR with lift capacity up to 9,979 kg; and the C12D6RE mobile generator rated 12-kW standby and 10.8-kW prime power at 60 Hz and powered by a 1.499 L Tier 4 Final-certified diesel engine.

“So, what you can expect from our booth is basically using everything our customers rely on us for – a broad and diverse product lineup, deep technical expertise and practical job-ready solutions,” said Pivetta.