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Cummins NG gen-sets to power West Texas data centers

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

16 June 2026

Cummins Inc. announced an agreement with Circe Energy, a developer of scalable behind-the-meter power and powered shell infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC and mission-critical applications, to provide a series of high-powered, high-efficiency natural gas generator sets to support a prime power microgrid solution for Circe’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center in Texas.

Cummins natural gas generators to support Circe Energy West Texas data center High-powered natural gas generator sets from Cummins will support Circe Energy’s prime power microgrid solution for its data center in Texas. (Photo: Cummins)

The power system will support Circe’s behind-the-meter power need for its AI HPC data center campuses, including its West Texas campus development, by utilizing Cummins’ HSK78 (C2000N6CD) and QSK60 (C1400N6) high-horsepower natural gas generator sets as the primary power source. The HSK78 (C2000N6CD) is rated 2,000 kW/2kVA at 60 Hz and the QSK60 (C1400N6) is rated 1,000 to 2,000 kW/kVA at 60 Hz*. Deliveries of both models are scheduled from 2026 through 2030.

“AI infrastructure depends on both power availability and delivery timing,” said Dagan Baroco, chief commercial officer of Circe Energy. “Securing prime power natural gas generation solutions from Cummins, combined with our microgrid architecture and powered shell design, enables Circe to deliver scalable AI campus infrastructure on a predictable timeline while providing customers with a reliable and cost-competitive alternative to traditional grid-dependent development.”

Circe Energy’s West Texas campus is designed as a modular deployment platform capable of phased energization beginning in 2027. The platform combines mission-critical microgrid architecture with HPC-ready powered shell facilities designed for high-density AI compute, liquid cooling compatibility and long-term scalability.

Cummins is providing the power generation equipment and technical validation support for the project, while Circe and its engineer-of-record retain responsibility for final system design and implementation.

“With growing demand from AI and high-performance computing, the data center industry needs energy strategies that are both reliable and adaptable,” said Zach Gillen, vice president - Distribution Business Sales & Service North America, Cummins Inc. He noted the company has over 100 years of power generation experience, making it “uniquely positioned to help customers deploy reliable, scalable energy solutions.”

“From natural gas generator sets and microgrids to system integration and technical support, Cummins helps bring complex power systems online faster and with greater confidence,” he added.

*According to Cummins’ published specifications.

Cummins Inc. Circe Energy natural gas generator sets prime power microgrid solution AI Dagan Baroco Zach Gillen HSK78 (C2000N6CD) QSK60 (C1400N6) West Texas Texas
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