Cummins to show multi-path strategy at ACT Expo

Cummins Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine (Photo: Cummins)

For the 2026 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place May 4-7 in Las Vegas, Cummins Inc. will be showcasing its portfolio of power solutions that it said provides “many paths forward to meet its customers’ and the planet’s evolving needs today and in the future.”

The 2027 X15 will be displayed with its integrated transmission and aftertreatment system. Built on more than 25 years of X15 architecture, Cummins said the 2027 engine incorporates familiar components and updated controls that support improved fuel efficiency with similar diesel exhaust fluid consumption. Highlighting the company’s natural gas portfolio will be the X15N, built for heavy-duty and line-haul applications, and the L9N, suited for regional haul, refuse and municipal operations.

Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies (CCFT) will feature the new internally designed and manufactured, all‑composite Type 4 CNG tank with a fully carbon fiber‑wrapped polymer liner. The tank is engineered to be light weight and for integration into CCFT fuel delivery systems for heavy‑duty trucks. The product incorporates technology designed and shared by NPROXX, Cummins’ composite pressure vessel design and manufacturing entity based in Europe.

Accelera by Cummins will show the next generation of its 14Xe eAxle, which is designed to deliver improved energy efficiency alongside increased torque, power and voltage capability to support both heavy- and medium-duty applications. Available with a two- or three-speed twin countershaft transmission or two-speed planetary configuration, the 14Xe is said to offer the ability to reduce the need for wheel-end reductions while enabling greater system flexibility across vehicle platforms. When paired with Accelera’s ELFA 3 high-power inverter, the eAxle can also enhance functional safety and cybersecurity for 6x4 tandem, medium-duty and school bus applications.

Also featured will be the highly modular Advanced LFP battery platform. With 102 kWh of energy capacity and up to 840V, the platform leverages advanced LFP chemistry and cell-to-pack architecture, which Accelera said delivers improved energy density, enhanced safety and cost competitiveness for commercial vehicle applications.

Cummins will have two vehicles from its Forever Rising Tour participating in the ACT Expo Ride & Drive, one equipped with the 2027 X15 and another using the new Cummins X10 mid-bore diesel platform designed for vocational, transit, pickup-and-delivery and regional haul operations.

A third vehicle is a collaboration between Cummins and Walmart to jointly test and refine hybrid powertrain configurations under real-world operating conditions. The development vehicle can simulate multiple hybrid architectures without physical hardware changes. Walmart has been operating the vehicle since November 2025 across a range of routes and duty cycles, validating system controls and accumulating mileage to evaluate performance in day-to-day service.

The hybrid simulation truck will be showcased publicly for the first time in the ride and drive.