Cummins updates Model Year 2027 launch plan

Following a review of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently proposed changes to upcoming emissions regulations, Cummins Inc. has announced updates to its Model Year 2027 North American on-highway product launch plans, which include the introduction of the X10 and X15 engines, part of the company’s fuel-agnostic HELM engine platforms. The company said it intends to use the implementation flexibilities outlined by EPA to support a measured transition to the new platforms.

The company plans to begin limited production of its Model Year 2027 X15 engine in January 2027, based on individual OEM launch plans. Production will ramp progressively, with full production expected to begin in Q4 2027. The Model Year 2027 X10 is planned to begin limited production in January 2027, with full production expected by Q3 2027, based on OEM launch plans.

Cummins X15 diesel engine. (Photo: Cummins)

During the X15 transition, the current-generation X15 engine is expected to remain available, providing continued availability as production of the new platform increases. During the X10 transition, the current X12 and L9 engines used in truck and transit bus applications are expected to remain available.

The next-generation B platform is expected to launch in January 2028 as previously announced. The current B6.7 will remain available through 2027 to support customer production schedules and ensure a smooth transition to the new platform.

Cummins said its updated approach is designed to maintain regulatory compliance, support customer production schedules and provide additional time to ramp production in a disciplined manner that helps ensure a successful transition to new technology. It will continue working closely with OEMs, dealers, fleets and other partners to align product availability and launch timing.

“Our long-term product strategy has not changed,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins Inc. “This is about improving the transition, not changing the destination. A phased production ramp will allow us to support customers while building confidence in our new products through real-world operation and maintaining our focus on quality.”

The updated product plan is based on Cummins’ preliminary assessment and the language currently included in EPA’s proposed rule. The company said it will continue to monitor development of the final rule and will carefully evaluate it to ensure the final rule maintains the flexibilities currently included in the proposed rule.

Product plans and timing may be adjusted if the final rule differs materially from the current proposal, the company added, including potential changes to the proposed transition provisions.