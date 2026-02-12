Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Cummins’ X15 Off-Highway engine to have North American premiere at ConExpo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

12 February 2026

Cummins is to hold the North American premiere of its Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine at the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, to be held in Las Vegas from March 3-7.

The new model will be joined by the company’s 3.8-liter Power Unit and the B6.7 engines. The trio are intended to support small, medium and large machine applications.

“We power more applications in more countries than any power solution provider in our industry,” said Marina Savelli, Cummins’ vice president, Off-Highway Engine Business.

“Our broad technology portfolio combined with our global scale, integration expertise and long history of innovation and dependability are why customers prefer to partner with Cummins, and we look forward to meeting with many of them at ConExpo.”

The Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine is based on Cummins’ HELM platform, which is a fuel-agnostic design allowing different engine versions to use a variety of fuel types.

Cummins Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine Cummins Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine (Photo: Cummins)

This should help customers advance their respective energy transitions and improve overall sustainability.

Visitors can also see the Cummins 12 kW Tier 4 Final mobile generator set. This model, which comes with a heavy-duty trailer, offers reliable power for a variety of applications.

Manufactured in the United States and built for the North America market, the offering expands Cummins Power Generation Tier 4 Final Certified rental product portfolio, which ranges from 12 kW to 1 MW of power.

The company stand at ConExpo will also feature Cummins Connected Solutions, a system intended to help customer optimise engine performance via remote monitoring and diagnostics. These and other features are available with a compatible OEM gateway or participating telematics service providers.

For service professionals and those without machine connectivity, Cummins Guidanz offers diagnostics and service management capabilities.

Additionally, Cummins will showcase its latest 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine in the Ram Heavy Duty pickup, which will be shown at the outdoor Platinum Pavillion.

Cummins machine applications Off-Highway Engine Business energy transitions ConExpo-Con/Agg North American premiere Marina Savelli Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine 3.8-liter Power Unit Las Vegas North America
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Trump administration repeals 2009 Endangerment Finding
Change of policy direction is set to have little impact on power market
Regal Rexnord to show solutions for heavy machinery
ConExpo booth will feature solutions and tech for construction and aggregates industries
Moog to unveil modular electrification solution at ConExpo
AEMS is designed to simplify electrification and automation of various machine types and sizes
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview