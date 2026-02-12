Cummins’ X15 Off-Highway engine to have North American premiere at ConExpo

Cummins is to hold the North American premiere of its Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine at the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, to be held in Las Vegas from March 3-7.

The new model will be joined by the company’s 3.8-liter Power Unit and the B6.7 engines. The trio are intended to support small, medium and large machine applications.

“We power more applications in more countries than any power solution provider in our industry,” said Marina Savelli, Cummins’ vice president, Off-Highway Engine Business.

“Our broad technology portfolio combined with our global scale, integration expertise and long history of innovation and dependability are why customers prefer to partner with Cummins, and we look forward to meeting with many of them at ConExpo.”

The Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine is based on Cummins’ HELM platform, which is a fuel-agnostic design allowing different engine versions to use a variety of fuel types.

Cummins Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine (Photo: Cummins)

This should help customers advance their respective energy transitions and improve overall sustainability.

Visitors can also see the Cummins 12 kW Tier 4 Final mobile generator set. This model, which comes with a heavy-duty trailer, offers reliable power for a variety of applications.

Manufactured in the United States and built for the North America market, the offering expands Cummins Power Generation Tier 4 Final Certified rental product portfolio, which ranges from 12 kW to 1 MW of power.

The company stand at ConExpo will also feature Cummins Connected Solutions, a system intended to help customer optimise engine performance via remote monitoring and diagnostics. These and other features are available with a compatible OEM gateway or participating telematics service providers.

For service professionals and those without machine connectivity, Cummins Guidanz offers diagnostics and service management capabilities.

Additionally, Cummins will showcase its latest 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine in the Ram Heavy Duty pickup, which will be shown at the outdoor Platinum Pavillion.