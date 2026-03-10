Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Curtiss-Wright introduces new JC9000 joystick controller

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

10 March 2026

Curtiss-Wright has launched its new JC9000 joystick controller. Offering very high mechanical strength, the new controller is intended for heavy-duty off-highway machine applications.

Features of the JC9000 joystick include a centering mechanism designed to mimic the movement and feel of a traditional hydraulic model. This supports seamless operator switchover when moving from hydraulic to electronic machine control systems.

The high pivot point on the shaft gives the joystick controller exceptional strength, while a minimal under-panel depth allows for quick and simple retrofitting or replacement.

JC9000 joystick controller JC9000 joystick controller (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

Additionally, each half axis of the JC9000 features an independent operating angle and spring force feature, enabling optimal configuration for any OEM operating system.

The ergonomic multi-function grip – available with left- or right-hand grip options – uses a robust yet soft outer coating which has been developed to provide flexibility across machine functions while supporting operator comfort.

The grip, which is connected to the joystick base through a second connector, can be replaced if damaged or a system upgrade is needed.

The JC9000, which features above-panel mounting for easier installation, is also available as a base-only unit.

Hall-effect sensing eliminates contact wear and provides safe functionality via dual outputs. The unit is fully PLd compliant to ISO EN 13489.

Onboard CAN J1939 or CANopen electronics make for easy system integration; with electronic robustness further assured through the sealing of the internal PCB and connector to IP68 rating, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Curtiss-Wright states that the JC9000 is designed with an operating life of 10 million full cycles.

Curtiss-Wright heavy-duty off-highway machine applications electronic machine control systems Hall-effect sensing JC9000 joystick controller multi-function grip
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Bluelight autonomy expands to Volvo ADT, Cat rollers
Platform now covers Volvo G-Series ADTs and Caterpillar GC rollers
Terex MP shows market commitment at ConExpo
Company brought 20 machines to Las Vegas.
Aeroquip by Danfoss launches new corrugated suction hose
The FC619C is designed for hydraulic suction and return lines
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

3 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack