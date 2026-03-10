Curtiss-Wright introduces new JC9000 joystick controller

Curtiss-Wright has launched its new JC9000 joystick controller. Offering very high mechanical strength, the new controller is intended for heavy-duty off-highway machine applications.

Features of the JC9000 joystick include a centering mechanism designed to mimic the movement and feel of a traditional hydraulic model. This supports seamless operator switchover when moving from hydraulic to electronic machine control systems.

The high pivot point on the shaft gives the joystick controller exceptional strength, while a minimal under-panel depth allows for quick and simple retrofitting or replacement.

JC9000 joystick controller (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

Additionally, each half axis of the JC9000 features an independent operating angle and spring force feature, enabling optimal configuration for any OEM operating system.

The ergonomic multi-function grip – available with left- or right-hand grip options – uses a robust yet soft outer coating which has been developed to provide flexibility across machine functions while supporting operator comfort.

The grip, which is connected to the joystick base through a second connector, can be replaced if damaged or a system upgrade is needed.

The JC9000, which features above-panel mounting for easier installation, is also available as a base-only unit.

Hall-effect sensing eliminates contact wear and provides safe functionality via dual outputs. The unit is fully PLd compliant to ISO EN 13489.

Onboard CAN J1939 or CANopen electronics make for easy system integration; with electronic robustness further assured through the sealing of the internal PCB and connector to IP68 rating, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Curtiss-Wright states that the JC9000 is designed with an operating life of 10 million full cycles.