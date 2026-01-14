Responsive Image Banner

DAF adds XG and XG+ battery-electric trucks to range

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

14 January 2026

DAF XG and XG+ electric trucks DAF XG and XG+ electric trucks (Photo: DAF)

DAF has extended its existing range of battery-electric trucks with the addition of the new XG and XG+. The trucks are offered as a 4x2 tractor and 6x2 rigid chassis with steered trailing axle.

Based on the XD and XF Electric, which won the International Truck of the Year 2026 award, the XG and XG+ offer larger cabs for improved driver comfort.

Specifically, the cabs are 33 cm longer than the existing XF, to deliver a larger working, living and sleeping environment with a total 12.5 cubic meter volume (standing height is 2.2 meters). Beds in the XG and XG+ measure 80 cm wide across the full length.

Battery-electric powertrain in the DAF XG Battery-electric powertrain in the DAF XG (Photo: DAF)

The two models are powered by the Paccar EX D2 electric motor, which has power outputs ranging from 270 to 350 kW (370 to 480 hp) and torque of 2,400 Nm. The complete powertrain comprises two electric motors with an integrated three-speed transmission.

The trucks can be fitted with three or five battery packs, which can be positioned in various configurations across the chassis dependent on application. The five-battery setup delivers range of more than 500 km on a full charge. This is supported by ‘smart’ battery management and aerodynamic exterior design.

Both models use LFP battery packs, which come with an eight-year warranty. The batteries have no nickel or cobalt and a high thermal stability. They can be charged up to 100% on a daily basis without compromising durability. A three-pack configuration can be charged from 10 to 80% in about 45 minutes with the correct charging connection.

Support packages include smart charging stations and energy storage systems from Paccar Power Solutions, together with maintenance contracts from DAF MultiSupport. Online fleet management services are available through Paccar Connect.

