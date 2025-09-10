Daimler Buses starts on-road tests of H2 Coach

Setra-based H2 Coach (S 517 HD) (Photo: Daimler Buses)

At Busworld 2022, Daimler Buses presented a Setra bus chassis fitted with its latest iteration of a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.

Moving forward to 2025, the company has now started on-road testing of its first fuel cell-powered coach – H2 Coach – on public roads.

The technology used in the 13.9-metre H2 Coach (S 517 HD) is largely based on drive components borrowed from the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell truck.

This includes a Cellcentric fuel cell unit with a total output of 300 kW. The connected electric motor is designed for continuous output of 320 kW (max 400 kW) and 1,368 Nm of torque (max 2,470 Nm).

Two tanks provide storage capacity for 46 kg of hydrogen onboard, which is estimated to give the H2 Coach a maximum range of about 800 km.

The H2 Coach, which has a GVW of 24.7 tons, has been approved as a test vehicle on the basis of a TUV report in accordance with Section 19.6 of the German Regulations Authorizing the Use of Vehicles for Road Traffic.

Daimler Buses further offered details of its on-going roadmap to electrification, which covers a dual strategy between itself and Daimler Trucks.

The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro has been in series production since 2018; the vehicle has been available with a hydrogen fuel cell range extender system since 2023. The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eIntouro is set for launch in 2026 – and will have its world premiere at Busworld 2025 in October (it has been available to order from Q1 2025).

No details covering a planned market launch of the H2 Coach were published.