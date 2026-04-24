Daimler Buses to invest up to €200M in service network

Over the coming years, Daimler Buses said it will invest up to €200 million in its Europe‑wide, bus‑specific service network. The network currently includes more than 630 locations, including 36 company‑owned service centers and more than 130 specialized e-bus sites with certified high‑voltage experts.

Daimler Buses plans to invest in new service locations, modernization of existing facilities and an expanded service portfolio. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

With this latest investment, the company aims to further strengthen its position in bus services through new service locations, modernization of existing facilities and an expanded portfolio, particularly for charging infrastructure, where the company sees significant potential.

The manufacturer already offers solutions for the setup and operation of e‑infrastructure and is systematically expanding its portfolio. New additions include a dedicated hotline and a specialized team exclusively for charging station services, initially in Germany with expansion planned in other European countries over the next few years.

Daimler Buses also installs its own charging stations directly at its customers’ bus depots, thereby becoming the operator of charging parks within customer depots – a model referred to as Charging-as-a-Service.

Another important growth area identified by the manufacturer is digital services and connectivity. Today, around 50,000 Daimler Buses vehicles across Europe are connected, and the manufacturer now equips all new vehicles with the required technology.

Daimler Buses also announced the eCoach, based on the Setra 516 HD, will be sent on test drives as a technology carrier. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Daimler Buses will be the first manufacturer in Europe to introduce over‑the‑air updates this year, allowing vehicles to receive software updates without a workshop visit. In addition, the company offers services such as monitoring wear parts, vehicle tracking and analyzing consumption data as part of fleet management services.

The company also announced that it will soon send the “eCoach”, its first battery-electric coach based on the conventionally powered Setra 516 HD model, on test drives as a technology carrier. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Daimler Buses will also launch the battery‑electric interurban bus Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro on the market starting this year.