Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Daimler Coaches N.A. inaugurates new U.S. HQ

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 February 2026

Daimler Coaches North America inaugurates new U.S. headquarters From left to right: Mirko Sgodda, head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses; Donna Deegan, Mayor Jacksonville; Dietrich Müller, CEO and president of Daimler Coaches North America LLC; Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses. (Photo: Daimler Coaches North America)

Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA), a subsidiary of Daimler Buses, the bus division of Daimler Truck AG, announced the inauguration of its new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be home to the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider, a three-axle high-deck motorcoach developed exclusively for U.S. operators.

At the grand opening ceremony, Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, described the new headquarters as “a symbol of our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”

“We are here to stay and aim to foster shared success through investments in local jobs and partnerships,” he stated. “This milestone represents our promise to support operators and partners for decades to come while strengthening the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider as the benchmark for innovation and reliability in the motorcoach segment.”

Daimler Coaches North America's new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida The new headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., spans more than 43,000 sq. ft. (Photo: Daimler Coaches North America)

The new headquarters spans more than 43,000 sq. ft. and includes a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) and large repair, maintenance and service facility; a modern training center for technicians and operators; and corporate offices serving as the control hub for Daimler Coaches North America’s U.S. operations. The site offers secured parking for more than 100 motor coaches and also showcases pre-owned coaches.

Dietrich Müller, CEO and president of Daimler Coaches North America LLC, said the new headquarters will serve as a central hub for advanced services and efficient customer care.

“Through innovative solutions, optimized parts logistics and personalized support, we ensure that our customers can count on us at all times,” he assured. “Our investment strengthens the local economy and creates new jobs in Jacksonville. This is how we combine technological innovation, collaborative partnerships and sustainable growth — for a strong future of passenger transportation in North America.”

After the center’s opening, the number of employees is expected to increase by approximately 45%.

Mercedes-Benz Tourrider. (Photo: Daimler Coaches North America)
Designed with luxury in mind

The Mercedes-Benz Tourrider has a length of 45 ft. and comes with 56 to 60 passenger seats depending on the configuration.

At the heart of the drive system used exclusively in coaches for North America is the 12.8 L Mercedes-Benz OM 471 inline six-cylinder engine rated 450 hp (336 kW) and maximum torque of 1,550 lb.-ft. (2300 Nm). Power transmission is handled by the Allison WTB 500R torque converter automatic transmission with six gears.

The vehicle is available in the Business model designed for elevated business-class requirements, and the Premium model to meet “first-class expectations as a luxury motorcoach,” the company stated.

Daimler Coaches North America Daimler Buses Daimler Truck AG U.S. headquarters motorcoach passenger transportation grand opening ceremony Till Oberwörder Dietrich Müller Mirko Sgodda Mercedes-Benz Tourrider Mercedes-Benz OM 471 inline six-cylinder engine Jacksonville, Fla. U.S.
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Vanguard offers chance to win battery-powered fleet
Giveaway at The ARA Show intended to accelerate adoption of electrified equipment
Argo-Hytos appoints new COO
Shrikant Bairagi takes over the role of chief operating officer for the group
Topcon, Fixposition enter collaboration agreement
Companies will collaborate on development of future product offerings
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

6 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack