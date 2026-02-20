Daimler Coaches N.A. inaugurates new U.S. HQ

From left to right: Mirko Sgodda, head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses; Donna Deegan, Mayor Jacksonville; Dietrich Müller, CEO and president of Daimler Coaches North America LLC; Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses. (Photo: Daimler Coaches North America)

Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA), a subsidiary of Daimler Buses, the bus division of Daimler Truck AG, announced the inauguration of its new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be home to the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider, a three-axle high-deck motorcoach developed exclusively for U.S. operators.

At the grand opening ceremony, Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, described the new headquarters as “a symbol of our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”

“We are here to stay and aim to foster shared success through investments in local jobs and partnerships,” he stated. “This milestone represents our promise to support operators and partners for decades to come while strengthening the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider as the benchmark for innovation and reliability in the motorcoach segment.”

The new headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., spans more than 43,000 sq. ft. (Photo: Daimler Coaches North America)

The new headquarters spans more than 43,000 sq. ft. and includes a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) and large repair, maintenance and service facility; a modern training center for technicians and operators; and corporate offices serving as the control hub for Daimler Coaches North America’s U.S. operations. The site offers secured parking for more than 100 motor coaches and also showcases pre-owned coaches.

Dietrich Müller, CEO and president of Daimler Coaches North America LLC, said the new headquarters will serve as a central hub for advanced services and efficient customer care.

“Through innovative solutions, optimized parts logistics and personalized support, we ensure that our customers can count on us at all times,” he assured. “Our investment strengthens the local economy and creates new jobs in Jacksonville. This is how we combine technological innovation, collaborative partnerships and sustainable growth — for a strong future of passenger transportation in North America.”

After the center’s opening, the number of employees is expected to increase by approximately 45%.