Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Daimler Coaches N.A. inaugurates new U.S. HQ
20 February 2026
Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA), a subsidiary of Daimler Buses, the bus division of Daimler Truck AG, announced the inauguration of its new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be home to the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider, a three-axle high-deck motorcoach developed exclusively for U.S. operators.
At the grand opening ceremony, Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, described the new headquarters as “a symbol of our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”
“We are here to stay and aim to foster shared success through investments in local jobs and partnerships,” he stated. “This milestone represents our promise to support operators and partners for decades to come while strengthening the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider as the benchmark for innovation and reliability in the motorcoach segment.”
The new headquarters spans more than 43,000 sq. ft. and includes a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) and large repair, maintenance and service facility; a modern training center for technicians and operators; and corporate offices serving as the control hub for Daimler Coaches North America’s U.S. operations. The site offers secured parking for more than 100 motor coaches and also showcases pre-owned coaches.
Dietrich Müller, CEO and president of Daimler Coaches North America LLC, said the new headquarters will serve as a central hub for advanced services and efficient customer care.
“Through innovative solutions, optimized parts logistics and personalized support, we ensure that our customers can count on us at all times,” he assured. “Our investment strengthens the local economy and creates new jobs in Jacksonville. This is how we combine technological innovation, collaborative partnerships and sustainable growth — for a strong future of passenger transportation in North America.”
After the center’s opening, the number of employees is expected to increase by approximately 45%.
Designed with luxury in mind
The Mercedes-Benz Tourrider has a length of 45 ft. and comes with 56 to 60 passenger seats depending on the configuration.
At the heart of the drive system used exclusively in coaches for North America is the 12.8 L Mercedes-Benz OM 471 inline six-cylinder engine rated 450 hp (336 kW) and maximum torque of 1,550 lb.-ft. (2300 Nm). Power transmission is handled by the Allison WTB 500R torque converter automatic transmission with six gears.
The vehicle is available in the Business model designed for elevated business-class requirements, and the Premium model to meet “first-class expectations as a luxury motorcoach,” the company stated.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.