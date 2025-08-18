Daimler Truck brand adds new models for India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has launched new BharatBenz heavy-duty truck models designed to meet the specific needs of customers in India’s growing construction and mining segment.

The BharatBenz Torqshift series includes the 2832CM and the 3532CM, both equipped with an automatic transmission. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

The BharatBenz brand has been part of the Daimler Truck commercial vehicle family since 2012. It offers a range of trucks in weight categories from 9 to 55 tonnes. The vehicles are produced locally, with components and parts sourced from Indian suppliers.

The BharatBenz HX series includes the 2828C HX and the 3532C HX models. Made for applications in the construction segment, both models are available in 280 hp/1,100 Nm torque and 320 hp/1,250 Nm torque configurations. All HX series trucks come equipped with Hill Hold Assist, unitized front axle bearings for reduced maintenance requirements, a wind deflector for improved aerodynamics and an advanced driver state monitoring system.

The new HX models deliver a gradeability of up to 60% (2828C) and up to 54% (3532) and a new improved rear axle (IRT440-11) designed to provide higher capacity for enhanced performance in demanding construction applications. The models also have an optimized approach angle for improved ground clearance in challenging terrains.

The BharatBenz Torqshift series includes the 2832CM and the 3532CM, both equipped with an automatic transmission previously proven in Daimler Truck brands (G211-12 Powershift 3). The 2828C Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) variant is offered with a 9 cubic meter capacity and an OM 926 BSVI OBD-II engine rated 280 hp/1,100 Nm torque.

DICV tested all new models in extensive customer trials at demanding construction and mining sites across India, the announcement stated. The trials, with various customers and more than 150 trucks, were said to have demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, operational efficiency and profitability.