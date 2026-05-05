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Daimler Truck celebrates 130-year milestone

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

05 May 2026

Daimler Truck is launching its global anniversary campaign, “130 Years of Forward”, to mark 130 years since Gottlieb Daimler invented “the world’s first truck” in 1896. As the theme implies, it is also placing focus on driving the transformation of transportation forward “by decarbonizing mobility, digitalizing vehicles and services, and continuing to create new ways to add value for our customers, the economy and society.”

Daimler Truck marks 130 years since Gottlieb Daimler invented the world’s first truck in 1896 In 1896 Gottlieb Daimler invented what the company said was “the world’s first truck.” (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Gottlieb Daimler’s invention, the first Daimler motorized truck, was based on a converted horse-drawn goods wagon. Today, Daimler Truck has around 100,000 employees across the globe and a broad portfolio of leading medium- and heavy-duty truck brands, including battery-electric truck models.

“From Gottlieb Daimler’s pioneering invention in 1896 to a global leader in trucking today, Daimler Truck has always been driven by the courage to move forward,” Karin Rådström, President and CEO of Daimler Truck, commented. “For our teams around the world, carrying this legacy is an honor – and shaping what comes next is our responsibility. By decarbonizing transportation, digitalizing our vehicles and services, we are focused on what truly matters: enabling our customers to keep the world moving. Now and in the future.”

Daimler Truck marks 130 years since Gottlieb Daimler invented the world’s first truck in 1896 The campaign will spotlight defining milestones from Daimler Truck’s journey from that first truck to today. (Source: Daimler Truck)

According to the company, its “130 Years of Forward” focus includes its dual‑track strategy to decarbonize transport with battery‑electric and hydrogen‑powered trucks and buses, currently exemplified on the truck side by the series produced battery-electric flagship Mercedes‑Benz eActros 600 and NextGenH2 Truck currently under development. It also includes the continuous development of efficient diesel technology, as well as advancing of digital solutions such as the Detroit digital services platform, or Mercede-Benz TruckLive and Fleetboard, the company noted.

Partnerships are also essential for Daimler Truck’s way forward, the company stated. Examples cited include its partnership with Volvo Group in the joint venture Coretura for software‑defined vehicles; with Volvo Group and Toyota Motor Corporation in cellcentric for fuel cell systems; and with Torc Robotics for autonomous driving.

Throughout the year, the campaign will spotlight defining milestones from Daimler Truck’s journey from that first truck to today’s zero‑emission and digital solutions. The campaign will target both internal and external stakeholders through different channels, from branding across global locations and social media posts to local events and more.

Daimler Truck Volvo Group Coretura 130 Years of Forward transformation of transportation decarbonizing mobility Gottlieb Daimler Karin Rådström Mercedes‑Benz eActros 600 NextGenH2 Truck
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