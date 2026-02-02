Daimler Truck continues digital transformation

(Image: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), a manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, announced a strategic partnership with Class8, a freight technology company delivering digital solutions for the trucking industry. DTNA said the collaboration reflects its commitment to deliver innovative digital solutions that help customers operate smarter, safer and more profitably. Class8 services targeted to Freightliner owner-operators and small fleets were to begin in January.

Through this partnership, Freightliner Cascadia truck owners can gain access to Class8’s suite of services designed to simplify operations and maximize margins. Initially, Class8 will be available for customers with fourth and fifth generation Cascadias, with availability expanding to other Freightliner and Western Star models throughout 2026.

That includes:

Free Electronic Logging Device (ELD) service: A no-cost, dongle-free solution compatible with a customer’s own device simplifies compliance with Hours of Service (HOS) regulations without installation or subscription fees.

Load Optimization: Real-time recommendations to identify the most profitable freight opportunities based on rates, timing, and empty miles.

Dispatch AI: Multi-leg planning that connects spot and contract loads into efficient routes, improving utilization and stabilizing networks.

“Our service makes it simple for fleets to adopt what they need, when they need it,” said Chris Atkinson, CEO of Class8. “The free and wireless ELD service lowers the cost of getting connected, and our Load Optimization, and Dispatch AI give carriers practical levers to improve margins without adding complexity.”

The addition of Class8 was said to expand DTNA’s portfolio of strategic partners delivering solutions that improve the profitability of its customers, complementing the company’s proprietary Detroit Connect platform with added functionality and flexibility, which includes:

Virtual Vehicle: An open telematics platform, built in strategic partnership with Platform Science, enabling fleets to seamlessly deploy, manage, and scale third-party applications directly on vehicles using integrated in-cab and cloud connectivity.

Geotab Integrated Telematics: A plug-and-play solution providing real-time insights into vehicle health, driver behavior, and compliance, helping fleets reduce downtime and improve performance.

Together, these solutions accompany Detroit Connect, available in varying configurations across Freightliner and Western Star trucks. Detroit Connect delivers actionable insights to enhance diagnostics, safety, and performance via the Detroit Connect Portal through features such as:

Virtual Technician: Remote diagnostics for fault codes triggered on the truck, including service recommendations and the nearest service locations with the rights parts in stock.

Remote Parameter Updates: Enables authorized users to modify select vehicle settings over-the-air using a secure cellular connection.

Remote Engine Reports: Automatic transmission of Detroit Diesel Electronic Control (DDEC) reports directly into the DCP, streamlining fuel efficiency and diagnostic analyses.

Safety Plus: Visibility into Detroit Assurance safety systems with interactive, easy-to-understand insights to help fleet operators coach drivers and reinforce safe driving habits.

“At Daimler Truck North America, our growing services portfolio is curated to create real and immediate value for our customers,” said Sanjiv Khurana, general manager, of the Fleet Services Group at DTNA. “Detroit Connect, our proprietary solution, already offers customers remote visibility into the productivity of their trucks, drivers, and overall operations. By complementing these offerings with partnerships like Class8, we’re helping customers unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and profitability. These collaborations are a cornerstone of our long-term vision to lead the industry’s digital transformation.”

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Class8 was founded by Atkinson in 2017. Originally called FleetOps, it rebranded in 2024.