Daimler Truck expanding global defense business

Daimler Truck announced it will invest a mid-three-digit million-euro amount over the coming years to expand its engineering, manufacturing, sales and service capabilities within its new Daimler Truck Defence global brand. The brand’s portfolio includes vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and will progressively expand to include solutions from other Daimler Truck vehicle portfolios and brands, the company stated.

Daimler Truck has set a target of generating €1 billion in defense-related revenue by 2028. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

“Defense is a key pillar of Daimler Truck’s growth strategy. We are making targeted investments in our production facilities, the development of new solutions and the expansion of our sales and service network,” said Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck. “At the same time, we are leveraging Daimler Truck’s global strengths across regions and brands to scale our defense business significantly.”

Daimler Truck has set a target of generating €1 billion in defense-related revenue by 2028. As part of its strategic expansion, the company said it will continue to invest in engineering, manufacturing, sales and service capabilities for the brand to support a broader product offering and enable the company to execute military vehicle programs at significantly higher volumes.

The company plans to expand its engineering, manufacturing, sales and service capabilities to significantly scale its defense business. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

In addition to customized project business, Daimler Truck said it will increasingly focus on fleet and sustainment programs, which it said benefit from a wide range of vehicle variants and substantial production volumes. The plants in Wörth am Rhein, Germany, and Molsheim, France, support the company’s defense manufacturing activities in Europe and enable military variants to be integrated into existing production lines. The company also offers local assembly of militarized Mercedes-Benz trucks in customer countries.

Daimler Truck said it will also further expand its global service and support network to provide improved parts availability and service responsiveness across key regions to ensure high operational readiness for vehicles deployed worldwide.

Defense portfolio on display

At Eurosatory, one of the world’s leading defense and security exhibitions taking place this week in Paris, France, Daimler Truck is showcasing solutions ranging from traditional military logistics and frontline mobility and defense technologies to truck-based air defense and autonomous systems.

Daimler Truck is showcasing a range of solutions at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

The company is presenting the following vehicles outfitted by key strategic partners:

Arocs 4463AK 8x8/4: Designed as a heavy-duty tractor unit for military transport and deployment missions, it is shown with a protected cab developed by KNDS. The 250-tonne GCW prototype is equipped with ballistic, mine and IED protection. Integrated systems include a CBRN overpressure filtration system, a roof-mounted weapon station mount, an intercom system and a camera-based rear-view system.

Designed as a heavy-duty tractor unit for military transport and deployment missions, it is shown with a protected cab developed by KNDS. The 250-tonne GCW prototype is equipped with ballistic, mine and IED protection. Integrated systems include a CBRN overpressure filtration system, a roof-mounted weapon station mount, an intercom system and a camera-based rear-view system. Arocs 2736A 6x6: Equipped with a TSD body and a HIAB MULTILIFT Ultima 21S hooklift system, the vehicle configuration is designed to enable the rapid exchange of various containers and mission modules to support operational flexibility in military logistics operations.

Equipped with a TSD body and a HIAB MULTILIFT Ultima 21S hooklift system, the vehicle configuration is designed to enable the rapid exchange of various containers and mission modules to support operational flexibility in military logistics operations. Zetros 3848A 8x8: This heavy-duty, highly off-road-capable platform has a steered rear axle for the integration of complex mission systems. It is equipped with a 20-ft. container frame and carries the Valhalla reconnaissance, counter-UAS and air defense system called SKYTHUNDER 300.

This heavy-duty, highly off-road-capable platform has a steered rear axle for the integration of complex mission systems. It is equipped with a 20-ft. container frame and carries the Valhalla reconnaissance, counter-UAS and air defense system called SKYTHUNDER 300. Zetros 2648A 6x6: One of the base vehicles for the current PL6T program being delivered jointly by Daimler Truck and Arquus to the French Armed Forces, this platform functions as a highly mobile logistics vehicle for the transport of equipment and the support of network-enabled operations. The exhibited vehicle has a cargo platform that can accommodate 10- and 15-ft. containers via twist-lock interfaces, as well as three Quantum Systems Drone Ports.

Other featured vehicles include:

the Zetros 2048A mobile off-road carrier platform with Aselsan’s advanced SARP Remotely Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) and a Helsing-developed multi-launch system;

the Unimog U 5023 four-stretcher ambulance with WAS ambulance body;

the Special Chassis FGA 14.8, which serves as a mobile base platform for customer-specific military applications;

and the GEREON unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed by ARX Robotics for transport, support and logistics missions.

In addition, a key focus is on the company’s expanded service offering through Integrated Product Support (IPS), which includes a range of services that cover the entire operational life of the vehicle, from training and qualification programs to condition-based maintenance and advanced digital service and support solutions.