Daimler Truck inaugurates Argentina production site

The official inauguration of its new Zárate Industrial Center. (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

Mercedes-Benz Camiones y Buses, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck headquartered in Munro, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, announced the official inauguration of its new Zárate Industrial Center. The new site represents a total investment of USD $110 million.

The new Industrial Center is strategically located on a 20-acre site near the port on a national road north of Buenos Aires, offering greater efficiency in terms of cost, time, and logistics. In the new facility, Atego and Accelo trucks as well as bus chassis models with front and rear engine (OF/OH models) are produced.

The site also hosts what is said to be Argentina’s first and only plant dedicated to the remanufacturing of spare parts for trucks and buses. With a portfolio that includes gearboxes, engines and cylinder heads, more than 9,600 parts have been delivered to date.

The complex also includes the Spare Parts and Components Logistics Center, which was inaugurated in December 2024.

The Zárate Industrial Center houses production of Mercedes-Benz trucks and bus chassis. (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

The inauguration of the Zárate site comes as the national company celebrates 75 years since the opening of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Virrey del Pino – the first Mercedes-Benz production plant outside Germany. The LO 3500 was the first truck built in Argentina and was the platform for the first bus in the market, the company noted.

“The opening of our new Zárate plant marks an important new chapter for Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Argentina,” said Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “Building on 75 years of industrial heritage, this state-of-the-art site gives us, for the first time, a 100% focus on trucks and buses in Argentina and strengthens the role in Daimler Truck’s global production network. This step underlines our long-term commitment to Argentina, our employees – and, of course, to our customers.”

Till Oberwörder, CEO Daimler Buses, added, “In Argentina, buses are much more than a means of transport – they are part of everyday life. With our new Zárate plant, we at Daimler Buses are strengthening our ability to serve millions of passengers with reliable, locally built buses, from city routes to long-distance travel. At the same time, the site enables innovation – from efficient conventional chassis to electric mobility – supporting our customers in shaping sustainable mobility for the future.”