Daimler Truck partners with German drone manufacturer

Daimler Truck has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quantum Systems, a German company specializing in AI-powered aerial robotics. The companies will collaborate closely in the field of unmanned aerial and ground systems for defense operations.

Daimler Truck is partnering with Quantum Systems for unmanned aerial and ground systems for defense operations. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck currently produces military vehicle solutions at large scale, with unmanned vehicles expected to be provided with industrial scalability in future. To achieve this, the company said it is combining its development and manufacturing expertise with the technological know-how of startups and specialized partners, such as Quantum Systems, to enable new capabilities to be integrated into vehicles reliably and quickly.

Under the MoU, information from air and ground systems will be integrated through Quantum Systems’ MOSAIC UXS fully integrated mission software for unmanned systems. By integrating its vehicles into MOSAIC, Daimler Truck seeks to improve the operational picture and thereby enhance the protection of personnel involved, it stated. A Mercedes‑Benz Arocs integrated into MOSAIC was presented at the military specialist conference Log.Net 2026 in Koblenz, Germany.

“By integrating our vehicles into MOSAIC, we will be able to seamlessly network them with other ground-based systems and unmanned aerial systems,” said Daniel Zittel, head of Defense Sales at Daimler Truck AG. “At the same time, we are developing our trucks into partially autonomous and unmanned vehicle platforms.”

Beyond the operational collaboration, the partnership is intended to help strengthen European automotive, autonomy and AI capabilities as key technologies in the defense sector, the announcement noted. At the same time, the partners will contribute to reducing technological dependencies and expanding resilient supply chains for security-relevant capabilities and manufacturing.