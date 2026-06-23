Daimler Truck partners with Keyou, Roshel

Daimler Truck AG has announced two separate collaborations, one aimed at developing hydrogen internal combustion engines for road freight transport and the second for development of armored vehicle solutions for defense and security customers.

Daimler Truck AG and Keyou GmbH seek to bring hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines to market readiness. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck AG and Keyou GmbH signed an agreement seeking to bring hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines to market readiness. Under the agreement, Daimler Truck will sell Mercedes-Benz Actros L 1848 tractor units and engines manufactured in Mannheim, Germany, based on the existing 12.8 L engine platform to Keyou. Munich-based Keyou will be responsible for adapting these to hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines. The technical conversion of the trucks and integration of the Keyou-inside engines will then take place in cooperation with qualified external conversion partners.

The resulting tractor unit, the Keyou HICE.40, will be designed for a gross vehicle weight of 40 tons. It will feature 350-bar compressed hydrogen technology, a power output of up to 350 kW and a port fuel injection system. It is expected to achieve a range of up to 650 km. The technology can also be adapted to additional vehicle models in future.

The Keyou HICE.40 will be designed for a GVW of 40 tons, feature 350-bar compressed hydrogen technology and achieve a range of up to 650 km. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

“The road freight transport sector requires different drive solutions for different applications,” said Andreas Gorbach, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck responsible for Truck Technology. “By working with Keyou, we are partnering with a specialized company to bring hydrogen combustion technology to market quickly and efficiently.”

“The partnership with Daimler Truck is an important step for us to bring our Keyou-inside technology into industrial application,” said Thomas Korn, CEO and co-founder of Keyou GmbH. “Together, we can significantly accelerate the development and scaling of hydrogen-based drive solutions in the commercial vehicle sector and thus make a tangible contribution to decarbonizing heavy-duty transport.”

As a next step, the two companies plan to hold discussions on how existing service and maintenance structures could be leveraged in the future to provide fleet operators with a high level of operational reliability and availability.

MoU for armored vehicle solutions

In a separate announcement, Daimler Truck said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Roshel establishing a strategic partnership framework for the joint development, production, marketing and support of protected and armored vehicle solutions for defense and security customers across NATO, Europe, North America and other allied markets.

Daimler Truck and Roshel will collaborate to deliver protected and armored vehicles to defense and security customers. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Signed at Eurosatory 2026, the partnership will combine Daimler Truck’s military vehicle platform portfolio – including the Zetros, Unimog, Arocs and FGA platform family – with Roshel’s experience in armored vehicle design, integration, protection and production. Areas of cooperation include vehicle development, industrialization, localization, lifecycle support and sustainment.

“By working with Roshel, we are combining complementary capabilities to provide defense and security customers with protected mobility solutions,” said Dennis Kinzelmann, CEO, Daimler Truck Defence. “Daimler Truck contributes proven vehicle platforms and industrial capabilities, while Roshel brings expertise in armored vehicles, operational experience and rapid delivery capabilities. Together, we offer allied governments an integrated solution.”