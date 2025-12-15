Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Daimler Truck president to lead ACEA CV Board

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

15 December 2025

Karin Rådström, president and CEO of Daimler Truck AG

Karin Rådström, president and CEO of Daimler Truck AG, has been elected chair of the Commercial Vehicle Board of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), effective Jan. 1, 2026. She takes over from Christian Levin, president and CEO of Scania and Traton Group, who held the position in 2025.

The Commercial Vehicle Board of Directors is made up of the most senior executives from ACEA’s commercial vehicle members, which includes the CEOs of DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Ford Trucks, Iveco Group, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania Group and Volvo Group.

Rådström said she assumes the role of chair of the Board at a crucial time for the industry. “Trucks and buses keep Europe moving; they are the backbone of logistics and public transport. With many of the world’s leading truck and bus manufacturers based here in Europe, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead,” she commented.

However, she noted that there are challenges that put the industry’s competitiveness at risk. “We fully support the EU’s goal to decarbonize transport – and with dozens of different zero‑emission truck and bus models in series production, our industry is delivering. But substantial market uptake will only happen when our customers can operate zero-emission vehicles as seamlessly and profitably as conventional vehicles today,” Rådström stated.

This is why the industry needs an accelerated review of the heavy-duty vehicle CO2 legislation by mid-2026, she said, adding, “The Commission must take urgent action now to prevent manufacturers from having to pay penalties while the essential enabling conditions are simply not in place. The obligations for manufacturers must be aligned with the development of charging and hydrogen infrastructure networks and policy measures that support robust business cases for our customers, like CO2‑based road charges in all member states.”

Rådström emphasized the need to deliver pragmatic solutions in the coming year that protect competitiveness while driving decarbonization.

“Europe must quickly become our strong home market for zero‑emission technologies. Both the Commission and member states must urgently streamline and simplify the regulation framework and accelerate the demand for zero-emission vehicles,” she urged. “That is what I will focus on in my tenure at ACEA.”

ACEA Daimler Truck AG Scania zero-emission vehicles decarbonization heavy-duty vehicle CO2 legislation Karin Rådström Christian Levin Europe member states European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) Commercial Vehicle Board truck and bus manufacturers heavy-duty vehicle CO2 legislation
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Caterpillar Group President to keynote at ConExpo 2026
Will showcase digital and advanced technology solutions for tough industry challenges
Deutz expands energy business with Frerk acquisition
New organizational structure with five business units also announced
2025 Review: Top 10 Engine articles on Power Progress
New fuels feature, as diesel power relies on advanced clean tech
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download