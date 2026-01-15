Daimler Truck secures mega order for delivery of vehicles to French army

Zetros by Arquus, a Franco-German tactical mobility vehicle for the armed forces (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck and Arquus, which is part of the John Cockerill Group (with headquarters in Belgium), have been awarded the PL6T contract by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces covering delivery of 7,000 next-gen military trucks for the French Land Forces.

‘PL6T’ refers to Porteurs Logistiques 6 Tonnes, the vehicle class outlined in the deal.

The program aims to renew the logistical and operational capabilities of the French forces in high-intensity operations.

Thierry Renaudin, CEO of John Cockerill Defense and president of Arquus, said: “We are proud to receive the renewed trust of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, especially as the PL6T program is of major importance to the French Armed Forces.

“This industrial alliance with Daimler Truck enables us to fully meet the requirements of this program. We are delighted to be providing the armed forces with a new vehicle that meets the highest global standards and is designed for the most demanding environments.”

The selected vehicle type, the new ‘Zetros by Arquus’, was showcased by the two companies for the first time in October 2025 at the Forum Entreprises Défense in Versailles Satory, a region known for its military base and weapons testing areas.

It combines the vehicle platform of the Mercedes-Benz Zetros with integration, militarization and in-service support from Arquus. The truck will provide the French Army with enhanced mobility and safety, including reliable performance in all terrain environments.

All ordered vehicles are based on the same chassis using a three-axle configuration. This allows user familiarization, as well as simplified operation and maintenance. All vehicles feature the Mercedes-Benz OM 460 engine with Euro 3 certification, which is capable of running on low-quality fuels, together with a torque converter automatic transmission.

The design of the Zetros by Arquus positions the cab behind the front axle. This weight distribution means it is well-suited for the addition of a protected cab, while maintaining the six-tonne payload capacity.

A wide range of variants will be delivered, including troop carriers, transport vehicles, shelter vehicles, together with crane and winch variants.

Maintenance will be completed by Arquus, supported with delivery of spare parts from Daimler Truck. Base vehicles will be produced at the Daimler Truck sites in Worth am Rhein, Germany and Molsheim, France.

The vehicles will be delivered over the next 10 years.