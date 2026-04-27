Damen contracted for diesel-electric dredge

Damen Shipyards Group and Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, signed a contract, through ABP’s subsidiary UK Dredging (UKD), for the construction of a new Trailing Suction Grab Hopper Dredger (TSHD).

Damen Shipyards Group and ABP’s subsidiary UK Dredging have signed a contract for construction of a new TSHD. (Photo: Damen Shipyards)

Damen previously delivered the UKD Seadragon, a Shoalbuster 2711 WID (water injection dredger), to ABP one year ago. This new order, said Damen, “further strengthens the positive partnership between the companies and reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting efficient and sustainable dredging operations.”

UKD is responsible for providing essential dredging services across ports and waterways throughout the United Kingdom. The new TSHD, based on the Damen TSHD 1000 design and customized to meet UKD’s specific operational needs, will play a crucial role in maintaining navigational depths and supporting safe, efficient vessel access to ABP’s ports.

The TSHD will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system incorporating an energy storage system. (Source: Damen Shipyards)

The 60-meter vessel will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system incorporating an energy storage system, as well as a Damen aftertreatment ULEV‑compliant exhaust system featuring selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filters (DPF), aligning with the latest environmental standards in the maritime industry. The vessel will also be fitted with an electrically driven grab crane.

“The new TSHD 1000 will enhance our ability to maintain ports across the UK efficiently and sustainably, supporting our mission to provide reliable dredging services for our customers as a key part of ABP’s mission Keeping Britain Trading,” said Mark Pearson, general manager of UKD. “The new multi-purpose TSHD 1000 is designed to support UKD’s commitment to sustainable and efficient port maintenance.”

According to Joppe Neijens, sales manager at Damen Shipyards, the contract with UKD marks another milestone in the companies’ longstanding relationship. “We are proud to deliver a vessel that combines proven Damen design with bespoke features to meet UKD’s operational needs,” he added.

Vessel construction will take place at the Ha Long Shipyard, and the dredger is expected to be ready for maintenance duties in ports across the UK in 2028.