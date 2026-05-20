Damen flex fuel tug approved for methanol

Damen Shipyards Group announced it has received class and flag state approval for its ASD Tug 2713 Fuel Flexible (FF) to operate on methanol fuel. The approval was issued by Bureau Veritas and the Kingdom of the Netherlands flag state. It follows the approval in principle (AiP) that Damen received for its design of methanol-powered compact vessels in 2023.

Damen Shipyards has secured approval for methanol propulsion in its ASD Tug 2713 FF. (Photo: Damen Shipyards)

Prior to this point, classification rules for methanol had been developed for larger vessels but not for compact vessels such as tugs. Damen worked closely with both Bureau Veritas and the Dutch flag state to undertake a comprehensive risk assessment followed by steps to mitigate any identified risks. This approach made it possible to secure approval for methanol propulsion in its ASD Tug 2713 FF and to continue to construct compact vessels fitted with methanol systems.

Beyond enabling Damen to construct methanol-prepared tugs, class and flag state approvals bring the European Union a step closer to introducing fully methanol-fueled vessels, the company noted.

The 27.25- by 12.83-meter ASD Tug 2713 FF is a multi-purpose vessel, designed to perform coastal and harbor operations including (LNG) terminal support, ship handling/berthing (push-pull, escort), oil pollution control and firefighting operations. The tugs are built to perform current operations on diesel propulsion, with the possibility to sail on 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The tugs are also prepared for different energy configurations in the future. Depending on what is commercially viable, available or mandatory, they can be converted to hybrid-electric or methanol propulsion. They are delivered with methanol tanks and the space prepared for the installation of the necessary propulsion equipment.

According to Damen, the FF tugs are price-comparable, per ton of bollard pull, with a conventional vessel.

“This is a very important step forward for our FF Tugs range,” said Pieter Spruijt, system owner - Alternative Fuels at Damen. “Class and flag state approval for the ASD Tug 2713 FF demonstrates that the AiP we received in 2023 can be applied to different models in our portfolio. Given the commonality throughout the range, this paves the way for approval of other FF models. This is excellent news for vessel operators as it offers additional confidence in their investment decisions.”