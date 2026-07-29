Damen supplies Svitzer with ASD Tug 2312

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with harbor and towage operator Svitzer for an ASD Tug 2312.

The tug will become the first Damen ASD Tug 2312 deployed by Svitzer in the Port of Bristol, UK. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

The compact, multi-purpose vessel, which accommodates a crew of six, delivers a bollard pull of 70 tonnes while maintaining enhanced maneuverability. Damen said the combination of its Twin Fin skeg and 2.8-m twin azimuth stern drive thrusters enables precise handling, even in confined harbor environments.

The 23-m tug has a beam of 12 m and a draught of 5.4 m. Propulsion is provided by two Caterpillar 3512TA diesel engines delivering a combined output of 5,102 hp at 1,800 rpm. Damen’s NOx Reduction System enables compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards. The exhaust gas aftertreatment system reduces NOx emissions by approximately 80% compared with IMO Tier II requirements, the company stated.

Other features include an unobstructed working deck and a covered towing winch suitable for both forward and aft operations. The vessel will also be fitted with a modular FiFi-1 firefighting system capable of delivering between 1,200 and 2,400 cu. m of water per hour for external firefighting operations.

Following its delivery in late 2026, the tug will become the first Damen ASD Tug 2312 deployed by Svitzer in the Port of Bristol, UK.

“At Svitzer, our job is to provide safe, reliable marine services that our customers can depend on every day. Investing in new tugs like this Damen ASD Tug 2312 helps us continue delivering exactly that,” said Rutger Thulin, chief commercial officer for Svitzer in Europe. “We also aim to help our customers grow and run an efficient port operation. Bristol Port Company has delivered significant growth, and with this new modern tug, we have the capability and flexibility to support continued growth as the company’s needs evolve.”

Damen Sales Manager Joschka Böddeling said working with longstanding partner Svitzer to further support their towage operations was a pleasure.

“By combining our standardized designs with rapid availability, we are able to deliver high-quality, reliable vessels when our customers need them,” he stated. “We take great satisfaction in matching our proven tug designs with the operational requirements of one of the world’s leading towage companies.”