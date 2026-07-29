Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Damen supplies Svitzer with ASD Tug 2312

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

29 July 2026

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with harbor and towage operator Svitzer for an ASD Tug 2312.

Damen supplies Svitzer with ASD Tug 2312 for operations in Bristol, UK The tug will become the first Damen ASD Tug 2312 deployed by Svitzer in the Port of Bristol, UK. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

The compact, multi-purpose vessel, which accommodates a crew of six, delivers a bollard pull of 70 tonnes while maintaining enhanced maneuverability. Damen said the combination of its Twin Fin skeg and 2.8-m twin azimuth stern drive thrusters enables precise handling, even in confined harbor environments.

The 23-m tug has a beam of 12 m and a draught of 5.4 m. Propulsion is provided by two Caterpillar 3512TA diesel engines delivering a combined output of 5,102 hp at 1,800 rpm. Damen’s NOx Reduction System enables compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards. The exhaust gas aftertreatment system reduces NOx emissions by approximately 80% compared with IMO Tier II requirements, the company stated.

Other features include an unobstructed working deck and a covered towing winch suitable for both forward and aft operations. The vessel will also be fitted with a modular FiFi-1 firefighting system capable of delivering between 1,200 and 2,400 cu. m of water per hour for external firefighting operations.

Following its delivery in late 2026, the tug will become the first Damen ASD Tug 2312 deployed by Svitzer in the Port of Bristol, UK.

“At Svitzer, our job is to provide safe, reliable marine services that our customers can depend on every day. Investing in new tugs like this Damen ASD Tug 2312 helps us continue delivering exactly that,” said Rutger Thulin, chief commercial officer for Svitzer in Europe. “We also aim to help our customers grow and run an efficient port operation. Bristol Port Company has delivered significant growth, and with this new modern tug, we have the capability and flexibility to support continued growth as the company’s needs evolve.”

Damen Sales Manager Joschka Böddeling said working with longstanding partner Svitzer to further support their towage operations was a pleasure.

“By combining our standardized designs with rapid availability, we are able to deliver high-quality, reliable vessels when our customers need them,” he stated. “We take great satisfaction in matching our proven tug designs with the operational requirements of one of the world’s leading towage companies.”

Damen Shipyards Group Svitzer Bristol Port Company harbor and towage operator ASD Tug 2312 towage operations Rutger Thulin Joschka Böddeling ASD Tug 2312 Caterpillar 3512TA diesel engines Port of Bristol UK
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Tech firms partner for heavy equipment connectivity
Iridium, Skywave partner to advance global industrial IoT for heavy equipment OEMs
Würth Elektronik ICS debuts DC/DC converters
New product family designed for mobile machinery and commercial vehicles
President George W. Bush to close EGSA Fall Conference
Former U.S. President to speak at premiere onsite power industry event
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Construction technology survey

Have your say on a Power Progress event

Answer a quick survey to help us shape the future of industry events.

Take the Survey