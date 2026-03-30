Damen, Windcat launch first Elevation series CSOV in Europe

Damen and Windcat have launched the Windcat Amsterdam in Europe, the first Elevation series Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV) to arrive in European waters. The vessel is the result of a collaboration between Damen and Windcat and was constructed at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam.

Damen and Windcat launched the Windcat Amsterdam in Europe. (Source: Damen Shipyards)

The Windcat Amsterdam will be used to support construction, commissioning and maintenance activities at offshore energy projects, serving as a floating base for personnel and equipment. It has capacity for up to 120 people and is designed for offshore deployment of up to 30 days.

The vessel comes equipped with a hybrid battery-electric propulsion system, and the entire energy system is designed to function as a single integrated network. Four thrusters that can rotate 360° enable precise maneuverability and efficient operations, the announcement stated. Collectively, these techniques are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 30%.

Windcat is also building on the operational experience it has gained with its hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessels (CTVs). Its in-house hydrogen technology is being implemented in the Elevation Series CSOVs in the form of a dual-fuel hydrogen engine that will enable the auxiliary gen-set to run on hydrogen. The hydrogen gen-set, storage and fuel supply system are ready for integration on the vessel once final approvals are in place.

Other operability features of the Windcat Amsterdam include a 3D motion-compensated gangway with a high vertical range that allows crew to transfer safely between the vessel and offshore platforms, even in challenging sea conditions. The 10-ton 3D motion-compensated crane is also designed to enable heavier platform lifts in rough sea conditions.