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Danfoss agrees to acquire Alfagomma

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

09 July 2026

Updated July 7, 2026

Danfoss announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alfagomma, an Italy-based global manufacturer of fluid handling solutions.

Danfoss has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alfagomma. (Photo: Danfoss)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vimercate in the region of Lombardy, Alfagomma supplies hoses, fittings, couplings and connectors, generating approximately EUR 600 million in annual sales. Its products are used in mobile hydraulics, industrial applications including mining and oil & gas, marine, shipbuilding and other industries. The company has about 4,500 employees and operations across 28 production and assembly sites globally.

Upon the acquisition’s completion, Alfagomma will become part of the Fluid Conveyance division, which manufactures hoses and fittings for vehicles, aircraft, marine, mining, food and beverage, mobile and industrial equipment and other applications.

“By bringing together two businesses with complementary strengths, we are creating a leading global player in the hose and fittings industry with exceptional manufacturing, distribution and strong application know-how. This combination strengthens our ability to support customers globally and creates a strong platform for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Domenico Traverso, president, Fluid Conveyance, Danfoss Power Solutions.

Daniel Winter, president, Danfoss Power Solutions, added, “By combining our technologies, manufacturing footprint and global market presence, we will strengthen partnerships and expand our ability to support customers wherever they operate across mobile and industrial hydraulics and other industrial applications. Alfagomma comes with a great reputation and will add expertise in industrial applications such as oil & gas and mining where they truly excel.”

The acquisition is expected to be fully completed by Q4 2026. Until closing, both companies will continue to operate independently, maintaining continuity and business as usual for customers, suppliers and employees.

Danfoss has sustained a presence in Italy since 1961 and currently has a workforce of more than 1,100 employees across 14 sites. It most recently expanded its Fluid Conveyance business through the acquisition of Italian hose fittings manufacturer Hydro Holding in December 2025.

Danfoss Alfagomma Danfoss Power Solutions acquisition fluid handling solutions hose and fittings industry Domenico Traverso Daniel Winter Italy Vimercate
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