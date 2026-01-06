Danfoss and the future of electric machine power

Danfoss stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: Danfoss)

As electrified solutions make up more of the power market, the ability to customize those products becomes even more critical

Danfoss Power Solutions showed a range of components and systems at last year’s Agritechnica, the largest global trade fair for agricultural equipment and related power solutions. The new launches highlighted the broad range of capabilities covered by the Danish company, including hydraulics, e-hydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy and related software.

“Together with our customers, we’re delivering unsurpassed performance in the machines of today while setting the standard for the machines of tomorrow. We’re not only advancing agriculture; we’re engineering a better future,” said Steen Rohleder, vice president EMEA Sales at Danfoss Power Solutions.

Included in the list of new launches was the Editron EM-PMI-180 low-voltage electric motor. The 48 V synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet (SRPM) motor is designed to drive a hydraulic gear pump in compact electric machinery, including boom lifts, scissor lifts and compact loaders and excavators.

Editron EM-PMI-180 48 V low-voltage electric motor at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: Danfoss)

Compared to ACIM motors, the SRPM tech delivers higher torque and power in a more compact design. Part of the size reduction is due to the new motor using hairpin windings, which reduce the space between each wire wrap of the stator, creating a smaller, yet power dense final product. This is ideal for machines where onboard space can be difficult to find.

Adoption path

To get a steer for the wider direction Danfoss is taking in terms of product development, Power Progress International spoke with Jeff Herrin, senior vice president of Innovation & Development, while at Agritechnica 2025.

With the launch of the forementioned Editron motor and the wider adoption of electrical solutions not only intended to assist – but in some cases replace – hydraulic power, Herrin was asked to comment on whether this was the end of line for hydraulic solutions in machine applications.

“If you went back two or three Agritechnicas, electrification was the new kid in town. And it created a big buzz. Companies which had their first electric motor or invertor solution wanted them right on the front of the stand to highlight they were in the game.

That was five years ago. What I see here is electrification becoming mainstream. Many companies now have machines which are hybridized or fully battery electric, so I don’t think there’s any doubt that electrification is on an adoption path in mobile equipment. That’s old news. What’s more interesting is asking how fast that path is moving, in terms of machine development and customer interest.”

Herrin continues by observing that the number of machines sold which are pure electric models is far below forecasts made only three or four years ago. This, he says, is largely because the wider economics of electrified machines have not evolved to the point of mainstream adoption – the ROI of electric versus hydraulic machines, in terms of machine price, cost of operation, total cost of ownership, has improved but is still not at the level of baseline alternatives.

Jeff Herrin, Danfoss Power Solutions

“It’s another chicken and egg story,” he says. “When production volumes go up, the machine prices will come down and those machines will become more attractive. But until those volumes go up, we’re in a place where electric machines are still considerably more expensive than diesel/hydraulic equivalents.”

Value proposition

Herrin states that the reason OEMs have elected to first introduce machines which use up to about 100 kW is due to the ready availability of technology developed for electric forklifts. He says that this low-voltage tech path has essentially signposted development of new machines using electric power.

“What we’re looking at now is proven electric technology being redeployed into other applications where there’s a value proposition. Many of the recent acquisitions by Danfoss have been in the high-voltage electrical sector. While there are incremental safety requirements as voltage levels increase, this allows you to target higher-power machines that deliver around 300 kW using 500 or 800 V systems.”

Herrin believes that there are some traditionally hydraulic power applications where electrification has or will take over. But this comment is directly followed by pointing out that across the halls in Agritechnica it would be difficult to find a machine where there are no hydraulics.

That said, there’ll be electrical solutions “chipping away” at various applications, whether that’s the propulsion system or power take off function. Then, of course, there are the hybrid solutions, where electric motors and drive hydraulic pumps work together.

“The most difficult challenge in electrification,” says Herrin, “is high-power linear actuation. The hydraulic cylinder has a long life ahead of it. It’s impressive what those power-dense components can accomplish and they’re cost effective.”

Asked if it’s inevitable that electric solutions will takeover from hydraulics, there is a pause before the answer. “In the long term, you could argue that. Especially in the rotary applications, wheel drives, etc. But two things have to happen: the price [of electrical solutions] has to drop considerably and the power density of electric motors has to increase – in many cases the motors simply can’t fit in mobile equipment.

He notes that hydraulics is one of the most power-dense technologies you can find, even compared to electric motors. And then there’s the issue of scaling;

Herrin: “You can scale electric motors to get more power – and that’s usually based on running speed – but once you’ve max’d out your speed they don’t scale well. Motor’s get really big, really quickly. So rotary applications are still the right place for electrics because you don’t have to do the challenging linear conversions, which are painful! But adoption will grow as price and package sizes shrink.”

New motor technology

Of course, this links neatly back to the 48 V Editron EM-PMI-180 low-voltage motor, which has been downsized with no loss in power output.

This has been achieved by changing the copper wire which wraps hundreds of times around the stator. Where previously the wire used to wrap the stator had a rounded cross-section, the new model uses a flat wire with squared edges. This results in less space between each wrap of the wire, allowing the overall size of the stator – and motor – to be reduced.

Danfoss’ Application Development Center (ADC) in Nordborg, Denmark (Photo: Danfoss)

“The shape of the wire is critical to the size reduction in our latest motor; we call it our hairpin technology,” says Herrin. “The magnets have also been optimised in terms of size, to where the design and production tech delivers a more power-dense electric motor.”

It’s this type of advance that Herrin believes will, over the next several product generations, see rotary electric power become a prevailing technology in mobile applications. But, he adds, innovation is still necessary when it comes to cost and further reductions in package size.

“Electric power was always prevalent in industrial scenarios because there were no space limitations. It didn’t matter the size of the motor, just integrate the power pack and put it on a skid. In mobile it’s not like that, every square centimetre is valuable onboard a machine,” he says.

Tech drives changes

Herrin was appointed to his current role at Danfoss Power Solutions in 2021, but he has spent more than 25 years working on new technology developments. Asked what had changed in the R&D space due to the arc of development in the power market, he said that one of the biggest challenges was bringing in new talent with the skills to support on-going product evolution.

“Different engineers are needed to produce technologies and when you get into the electrification space, my design engineering teams needed to add new competences to take ideas and make them reality. We couldn’t just deploy mechanical engineers to do winding designs on electrical motors.”

Herrin says that another area of change has been software development, which has continued to grow as a requirement for new product development. “When I started out, software development made up about 10% of our engineering workforce. I’d say it’s about 30% now – and growing.”

What hasn’t changed is the set of applications Danfoss is supporting with its products. Yet while that application focus remains consistent, Herrin says the switch from mechanics and hydraulics as the primary machine control mechanisms to electronics and software carrying out these functions has been a fundamental driver across the business.

“We used to sell many hydraulic pumps that would power machines using a physical, mechanical linkage. Now, almost 100% of the solutions we develop are controlled by software, with an interface to control that system. Where there’s still mechanical elements, even those have electronics onboard to optimize local control. That’s a transformation which has taken place over 25 years. Now I’m not sure people would want to buy a pump that didn’t have a software-driven interface.”

The switch to software-enabled product development has opened up other challenges, including cybersecurity and functional safety, each requiring its own solution as part of the R&D process.

Custom solutions

Example of power delivery solution on the Danfoss stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: Danfoss)

Many of the off-the-shelf products produced by Danfoss are intended as ‘platforms’ in order to gain advantages of scale. Where an application requires further customization, in functionality, control, etc., it is this platform which serves as the basis for any additional development.

Even this has changed over the years, according to Herrin. Where the Danfoss platforms would in part have been region-specific, the latest developments take a global perspective due to the prevalence of certain tech features and the worldwide operations of machine OEMs.

Asked whether OEMs in various regions were playing along and designing new machines to use these platforms, Herrin had this to say: “Our customers always want the perfect solution. If they can use our platform products out-of-the-box they will get a faster time to market and a better price because we have scale on that product. But we often see competitors within a region offering products tailored to a given application. So it’s important our platforms are locally competitive”

That competition, though, doesn’t phase Herrin: “Are we concerned? No, I wouldn’t we can ignore it, either. We have to adapt, sometimes doing local-market customisation to the platform which sometimes goes on to become an off-the-shelf product in that region.”