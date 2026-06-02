Danfoss reports 50+% more runtime for electric excavator

Danfoss used grant funding to procure a battery-electric excavator and integrate its Dextreme Max system into the machine. (Photo: Danfoss)

Danfoss Scotland, part of Danfoss Power Solutions, announced the results of its Dextreme Max system validation in a 30-tonne battery-electric excavator. The project, which was undertaken with a £4.29 million grant from the UK government, demonstrated that the Dextreme digital hydraulic architecture reduced excavator power consumption by 35% across a representative duty cycle mix, corresponding to 53% longer runtime on a single charge, Danfoss stated.

The company received the grant in 2023 from the Red Diesel Replacement Phase 2 Competition, a program funded through the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero’s £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, to develop and validate the Dextreme Max system. The grant represented approximately 65% of the eligible project costs, with Danfoss funding the remaining portion.

Danfoss used the funding to procure a battery-electric excavator and integrate its Dextreme Max system into the machine. The integral component of the system is the DDP1X0D, a Digital Displacement hydraulic pump/motor with multiple independently controlled outlets. Independent actuator supply is said to eliminate flow-sharing losses and enable energy recovery from excavator motions such as boom lowering.

The company selected a Develon DX300LC‑7 crawler excavator that was originally diesel powered but was supplied in an electric configuration by Staad B.V. Its engine was replaced with an electric drivetrain consisting of a Danfoss Editron EM-PMI375 permanent magnet synchronous motor, EC-C1200 inverter and MC050 motor controller, plus three 140-kWh batteries.

Danfoss engineers then replaced the excavator’s conventional swashplate hydraulic pump with the DDP180D pump/motor. The excavator’s four primary services – boom, arm, bucket, and swing – are supplied through 10 individually controllable outlets on the pump. These outlets are dynamically grouped through a ganging block, a digital distributor that reallocates capacity to the service requiring it. A dedicated valve operating as a hydraulic H-bridge was developed and applied to the boom function to allow independent metering, providing anti-cavitation, pressure amplification and energy recovery during overrunning motions.

The control system architecture was developed to provide real-time control of the hydraulic system, electric powertrain and auxiliary subsystems.

Danfoss engineers replaced the excavator’s conventional swashplate hydraulic pump with the DDP180D pump/motor. (Photo: Danfoss)

To compare system performance before and after conversion, multiple tests were carried out, including JCMAS air grading and JCMAS air dig and dump (equivalent to ISO/AWI TS 11152-2). Compared to the baseline electric excavator, Danfoss said the Dextreme Max system reduced battery energy use by 49.2% in air grading and 31% in air dig and dump, with negligible impact on cycle time.

Assuming a duty cycle of 30% grading and 70% digging, Danfoss said Dextreme Max would reduce battery power consumption by 35% without significantly impacting work rate. This would result in 53% longer operating hours with the same battery capacity as the baseline machine, or similar runtime as the baseline with two battery packs instead of three.

“The results of this testing highlight the potential of digital hydraulic architectures to overcome the obstacles in heavy-duty machinery electrification. Electric excavators offer excellent responsiveness, smooth control, a quiet cab environment and zero-emission operation. With Dextreme Max, they can also deliver the runtime, productivity and total cost of ownership advantages required for wider adoption, thereby accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty machinery,” said Alasdair Robertson, senior director, Digital Displacement, Danfoss Power Solutions.

“We are extremely encouraged by these results,” he continued, “but there is more work to do. Further gains are possible, and we will continue optimizing the system to maximize the energy savings and value for our customers.”