Danfoss Power Solutions to offer BMV motors in all markets

Danfoss Power Solutions has made its BMV integrated drive motor available in all markets. The two-speed axial piston motor which uses an integrated planetary reduction gear was only previously offered in selected countries.

The BMV is designed for dual-path tracked machines, such as compact track loaders. The model delivers predictable startups regardless of swashplate angle, which can deliver sudden acceleration with other motors.

BMV integrated drive motor (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

This is enabled by an efficient rotating kit which works in tandem with an optimized reduction gearbox system that delivers high torque at low speeds and precise power transmission.

An integrated high-torque multiplate parking brake keeps the machine stationary, as the brake torque is higher than the motor’s maximum output torque.

The BMV has a compact, lightweight design that allows easy installation and removal, while offering simple gear oil changes. Danfoss states that the BMV 28 and 32 cc frame size is up to 14% lighter than similar motors, while the BMV 41 and 51 cc model is up to 13% lighter.

A duo-cone mechanical seal prevents dirt ingress, reducing the risk of contamination.

In use in Japan, South Korea and China for more than 10 years, the BMV motor has been continually optimized based on customer feedback.