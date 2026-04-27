Danfoss propel solution for off-highway machines

PC-PRO software for hydrostatic transmissions offers features such as advanced auto-inch, smart calibration routines and advanced all-range ECO mode. (Source: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions’ PC-PRO software for hydrostatic transmissions is a single-path propel solution said to deliver precise speed and torque control in automotive ands non-automotive applications. This includes off-highway machines such as wheel loaders, telehandlers, dumpers, feeder mixers, combines, harvesters and forestry equipment.

The systems’s advanced all-range ECO mode automatically activates at medium to high vehicle speeds, reducing engine speed proportionally while maintaining constant vehicle speed. This is said to lower fuel consumption, reduce costs, improve machine uptime and minimize noise emissions.

The work function interface offers advanced auto-inch and external engine RPM request. When the engine speed rises in response to external requests, such as a command from the work function subsystem, auto-inch automatically reduces the hydrostatic pump command, delivering smooth, precise movement while maintaining vehicle speed, Danfoss stated. The external engine RPM request automatically increases engine speed when work functions or steering demand higher oil flow for smooth, powerful operation.

PC-PRO’s smart pump and motor calibration procedures compensate for natural product variances such as the current-to-speed/displacement relationship, enabling consistent, repeatable driving behavior across the vehicle fleet. The intuitive calibration routines are said to eliminate assembly line adjustments and enable OEMs to easily transfer parameters from machine to machine.

The system supports multiple displacement control types, including electric displacement control (EDC), non-feedback proportional electric control (NFPE) and Danfoss’ new Hybrid Load Control (HLC). The software is offered on the PC036 controller, available now, and the PC062 controller, coming soon.

PC-PRO is configurable using the Danfoss PLUS+1 service tool. Compatible hardware includes the company’s MP1P and H1P hydrostatic pumps and H1B proportional motors, plus optional DST pressure sensors.

The initial option package provides advanced drive features, with more to be added over time. PC-PRO also incorporates the capabilities of the PC-GO software, including basic drive features such as engine overspeed protection, pump and motor overspeed protections, temperature de-rate, anti-stall, load limiter and cold start protection, plus comfort features such as cruise control, deceleration assist and more.

PC-PRO will be Cyber Resilience Act and Machinery Regulation compliant with the effective dates of the legislation.