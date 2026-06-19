Danfoss wraps up Power Solutions Days 2026 event

Entrance to the Danfoss Application Development Center on the Nordborg campus (Photo: Power Progress)

Danfoss has wrapped up its Power Solutions (PS) Days 2026 event, held at the company’s Application Development Center in Nordborg, Denmark.

This latest PS Days event follows on from the company’s previous PS editions, the last of which was in 2018.

Compactor fitted with Danfoss’ autonomous drive system (Photo: Power Progress)

The components and systems engineering company delivers a wide variety of solutions for mobile and industrial machinery, including hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, cylinders and hoses – it was recently announced that Danfoss is planning to acquire Italian hose manufacturer Alfagomma.

Following on from this, the PS Days event served as a showcase for the latest innovations from Danfoss. Sessions attended by Power Progress covered a new multi-motor solution for all-wheel drive machines, together with demonstrations of new eSolutions power systems for the electrification of heavy machines and the latest in autonomous machine operation.

There was also a presentation covering cybersecurity (CS), an area of product development with growing importance considering the EU requirement for all new products to feature related security measures by the end of 2027.

Sylvie Mbayin, Danfoss Power Solutions (Photo: Danfoss)

To find out more about CS and the steps Danfoss is taking to deliver the related products, Power Progress spoke with Sylvie Mbayin, Danfoss Power Solutions’ Cybersecurity lead.

She noted that in response to the requirement to incorporate CS features, some products could be retrofitted with the necessary capabilities. On the other hand, others would have to be redesigned from the ground up to meet the CS standards – a considerable task when looking at the product portfolio at Danfoss.

“Some of the products do not have the memory capability needed to support CS features,” she said in an interview with Power Progress. “That’s why we will redesign those products, while bringing more value our customers.”

The full article covering the conversation with Mbayin will be published in an upcoming edition of Power Progress.