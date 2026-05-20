Data center cooling hoses from Gates

Gates Corp. has expanded its Data Master MegaFlex hose portfolio with new 3 in. and 4 in. inner diameter options. The larger sizes are purpose‑built for the increased cooling capacity and higher flow rates demanded by next‑generation AI, hyperscale, and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities.

(Photo: Gates)

The company said data center cooling systems are being pushed harder than ever as rack power densities begin to reach 150+ kW per rack, and as a result coolant flow requirements are increasing. The new hoses give designers and operators greater freedom to build scalable systems that meet liquid cooling requirements.

“The cooling demands and the subsequent flow requirements are rapidly increasing,” said Rebekah Headley, general manager of the Gates data center business unit. “By adding 3‑inch and 4‑inch diameters to the Data Master MegaFlex line, we’re giving a broadened set of solutions to address equipment and onsite coolant conveyance.”

The company said its large bore hoses align with Open Compute Project (OCP) liquid cooling guidance by enabling high-flow, low-pressure-drop performance in primary and Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) loops, while supporting material compatibility and flexible routing. The hoses also offer up to a 75% tighter minimum bend radius (MBR) versus competing hoses reduces kinking and rework, said Gates, while eliminating cleaning, passivation and welded connections required for rigid steel piping.

The expanded Data Master MegaFlex hose line and the full Gates Data Center Solutions portfolio are available globally.