Responsive Image Banner

Data center cooling hoses from Gates

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

20 May 2026

Large‑diameter hoses open access to more applications, support higher flow rates

Gates Corp. has expanded its Data Master MegaFlex hose portfolio with new 3 in. and 4 in. inner diameter options. The larger sizes are purpose‑built for the increased cooling capacity and higher flow rates demanded by next‑generation AI, hyperscale, and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities.

(Photo: Gates)

The company said data center cooling systems are being pushed harder than ever as rack power densities begin to reach 150+ kW per rack, and as a result coolant flow requirements are increasing. The new hoses give designers and operators greater freedom to build scalable systems that meet liquid cooling requirements.

“The cooling demands and the subsequent flow requirements are rapidly increasing,” said Rebekah Headley, general manager of the Gates data center business unit. “By adding 3‑inch and 4‑inch diameters to the Data Master MegaFlex line, we’re giving a broadened set of solutions to address equipment and onsite coolant conveyance.”

The company said its large bore hoses align with Open Compute Project (OCP) liquid cooling guidance by enabling high-flow, low-pressure-drop performance in primary and Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) loops, while supporting material compatibility and flexible routing. The hoses also offer up to a 75% tighter minimum bend radius (MBR) versus competing hoses reduces kinking and rework, said Gates, while eliminating cleaning, passivation and welded connections required for rigid steel piping.

The expanded Data Master MegaFlex hose line and the full Gates Data Center Solutions portfolio are available globally.

You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Deutz unveils new G-Drive engine lineup for genset applications
Launch included unveiling of new TCD 24.0 V12 GDU-L engine
Damen flex fuel tug approved for methanol
Class and flag state approval enables construction of methanol-ready tugs
Discover Battery to promote latest technologies at APEX
Company experts set to be at the show with range of manufacturers integrating its products 
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more