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New DAVCO diesel fuel filter expands fuel/water protection

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 March 2026

Davco Fuel Pro 498 diesel fuel filter The Fuel Pro 498 integrates the coolant heat features of the Fuel Pro 483 with the three-layer filtration of the Fuel Pro 488 into one unit. (Photo: DAVCO Technology)

DAVCO Technology, a North American provider of diesel fuel water separators and filtration systems, has launched the Fuel Pro 498 model, the next generation of the Fuel Pro 48X series.

The Fuel Pro 498 integrates the coolant heat features of the Fuel Pro 483 with the three-layer filtration of the Fuel Pro 488 into one unit providing 15-micron filtration. This enables better engine operation in cold weather, as well as water separation exceeding engine OEM requirements, DAVCO stated. Multiple heating solutions for the new model, including the latest improved fuel heater, help improve cold starts and provide continuous heating for on-road operation.

Incorporating DAVCO’s Seeing is Believing technology, the new diesel fuel filter allows drivers to visually monitor fuel filter status and easily determine when the filter needs to be changed. The filter also features the Elemax design, which the company said optimizes fuel flow through the entire filter media by creating a vapor barrier relief to give a visual cue for when the media has been fully saturated with contaminants.

Such upgraded filtration technology is intended to support more environmentally responsible filter changes and make the priming process simpler for easier starts. In addition, the new filter is compatible with biodiesel blends up to B20.

Engineered in collaboration with major OEM engineering teams, DAVCO is currently testing to expand the Fuel Pro 498 offering to other OEMs.

Davco Technology OEM diesel fuel filter fuel/water protection filtration systems Fuel Pro 498 Fuel Pro 483 North America
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