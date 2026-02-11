DAVCO to show filtration and service solutions at ConExpo

DAVCO Industrial Pro 682 Short Duplex. (Photo: DAVCO)

DAVCO, which specializes in fuel filtration and engine component technology, announced it will be exhibiting at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., as part of the Clarience Technologies Solutions Center (S63512), which will also include Truck-Lite, ECCO, Elkhart Brass and Roll-Rite.

DAVCO plans to showcase its latest solutions designed to reduce maintenance and downtime, extend service intervals and give insight into fuel systems used in construction, agricultural and industrial equipment. Solutions highlighted will include:

The Industrial Pro 682 Short Duplex, which offers fuel flow rates up to 300 gal. per hour (gph) when in isolated mode or 600 gph when in dual mode. Suited for applications that require continuous run-time operations, it supports construction, mining, oil and gas and power generation applications. DAVCO Diesel Pro 243. (Photo: DAVCO)

The Diesel Pro 243, which combines fuel filtration, fuel/water separation and fuel filter preheating into a single, compact unit with fuel flow rates up to 60 gph. It is intended for medium-duty diesel engines.

The Fuel Pro 382, an all-in-one diesel fuel filtration and water separation solution for heavy-duty diesel engines with flow rates up to 180 gph. It features an optional pre-heater, overnight heater and water-in-fuel sensor, allowing customization to fit specific needs.

Also on hand will be the Shop Pro XL, a prototype unit currently in development that is built on the proven Shop Pro FXP. The tool is used for priming diesel engines, cleaning fuel tanks and transferring fuel with filtration, with an engineered design for fuel flow rates up to 600 gph. It is suited for applications with larger tanks requiring diesel fuel polishing, rental equipment and shops and other industrial applications.