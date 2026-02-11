Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

DAVCO to show filtration and service solutions at ConExpo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 February 2026

DAVCO Industrial Pro 682 Short Duplex. (Photo: DAVCO)

DAVCO, which specializes in fuel filtration and engine component technology, announced it will be exhibiting at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., as part of the Clarience Technologies Solutions Center (S63512), which will also include Truck-Lite, ECCO, Elkhart Brass and Roll-Rite.

DAVCO plans to showcase its latest solutions designed to reduce maintenance and downtime, extend service intervals and give insight into fuel systems used in construction, agricultural and industrial equipment. Solutions highlighted will include:

  • The Industrial Pro 682 Short Duplex, which offers fuel flow rates up to 300 gal. per hour (gph) when in isolated mode or 600 gph when in dual mode. Suited for applications that require continuous run-time operations, it supports construction, mining, oil and gas and power generation applications.
    DAVCO Diesel Pro 243. (Photo: DAVCO)
  • The Diesel Pro 243, which combines fuel filtration, fuel/water separation and fuel filter preheating into a single, compact unit with fuel flow rates up to 60 gph. It is intended for medium-duty diesel engines.
  • The Fuel Pro 382, an all-in-one diesel fuel filtration and water separation solution for heavy-duty diesel engines with flow rates up to 180 gph. It features an optional pre-heater, overnight heater and water-in-fuel sensor, allowing customization to fit specific needs.

Also on hand will be the Shop Pro XL, a prototype unit currently in development that is built on the proven Shop Pro FXP. The tool is used for priming diesel engines, cleaning fuel tanks and transferring fuel with filtration, with an engineered design for fuel flow rates up to 600 gph. It is suited for applications with larger tanks requiring diesel fuel polishing, rental equipment and shops and other industrial applications.

DAVCO Clarience Technologies Solutions Center ECCO fuel filtration service solutions engine component technology ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 ConExpo Industrial Pro 682 Short Duplex Diesel Pro 243 Las Vegas, Nev. Las Vegas
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Trump administration repeals 2009 Endangerment Finding
Change of policy direction is set to have little impact on power market
Regal Rexnord to show solutions for heavy machinery
ConExpo booth will feature solutions and tech for construction and aggregates industries
Moog to unveil modular electrification solution at ConExpo
AEMS is designed to simplify electrification and automation of various machine types and sizes
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview