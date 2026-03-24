DCL offers emissions control for diesel backup power installations

DCL, part of the DCL Technology Group, has launched a new emissions control solution for standby power installations.

Engineered specifically for diesel and HVO engines, the system is built on DCL’s Metalcor metallic catalyst substrate tech.

Metalcor is said to support a ‘significantly faster thermal activation’ than conventional ceramic aftertreatment systems. This supports active emissions reduction much earlier in the engine run cycle.

Products in DCL’s Metalcor range (Photo: DCL)

Bringing the core up to a working temperature can help to cut emissions during cold starts, particularly when gen sets are undergoing testing. This can deliver substantial reductions in NOx emissions.

In addition, DCL offers other oxidation catalysts and particulate control technologies which can reduce hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and particulate matter. In combination, this is comprehensive emissions control portfolio for diesel-powered backup power systems, including those used at data centers.

“Data center backup engines operate very differently from continuous power systems, and emissions platforms need to reflect that reality,” said Khalil Saikaly, MD of DCL Europe. “With our Metalcor technology, we’re able to deliver faster activation, high reliability and measurable emissions reduction when it actually matters.”

The tech from DCL further maintains a high conversion efficiency across a wider operating temperature range, supporting reliable performance under fluctuating engine loads and elevated exhaust temperatures. The compact design can reduce the overall system footprint.

DCL’s catalyst technology is also said to support sustainability. Unlike traditional ceramic substrates that are discarded at end of life, Metalcor substrates are rechargeable and reusable, allowing catalyst systems to be redeployed into other stationary engine applications.

The system is available in multiple configurations, including plug-and-play modules, skid-mounted systems and custom-engineered layouts to support new installations and retrofits.