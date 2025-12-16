Deere adds electrics to mower and Gators

John Deere’s Z998R ZTrak zero-turn mower with independently controlled E-Cut wing decks. (Photo: John Deere)

At Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., John Deere debuted the Z998R ZTrak zero-turn mower with a 100-in. mowing deck, its largest Z9 model to date. According to Luke Gribble, go-to-market manager, John Deere Agriculture & Turf, the new model features “foundational componentry” unique in the industry, including the new E-Cut wing deck design with the introduction of the FastBack Pro 100, exclusively available on the Z998R.

E-Cut components include an electric motor on both independently controlled wing decks. “With electric motors, you can control different configurations in mowing,” Gribble stated. “If you come up upon a tree or an obstacle, you can raise one of the decks up, that deck will shut off and the other decks will keep going… So, you can mow with just the center deck, just the left or just the right, or a combination of anything in between. It really makes navigating properties very easy.”

This feature also enables flexible cutting widths of 60, 80, or 100 in., with electric lift actuators to speed raising and lowering of the wing decks.

The smart powertrain system on the Z998R offers multiple mowing settings: Eco, Cut Quality and Productivity modes. Settings are controlled through a new, advanced touchscreen display, enabling easy selection. The new LoadMatch feature helps maintain consistent blade tip speed under heavy loads by adjusting traction speed automatically, allowing for a higher cut quality overall. In addition, drive-by-wire electronic controls enable automated throttle, transmission and enhanced steering control for increased efficiency.

The Height of Cut (HoC) system has been enhanced to offer center deck adjustment ranges from 1.0 to 5.5 in. in 0.25-in. increments. The wing deck height adjustment features a front caster system, which allows for tool-free field adjustment using magnetic locking keys.

A newly improved cooling package has been repositioned to be housed behind the operator, significantly reducing debris accumulation. It is paired with convenient clean-out capabilities and easier access to the mower’s radiator, hydraulic oil cooler and fuel cooler.

The Z998R comes direct from the factory with the JDLink modem, enabling customers to wirelessly stream machine data to the John Deere Operations Center in real-time for simplified and convenient equipment monitoring.

Production models of the Z998R are expected to be available mid-year 2026.

All-electric Gators

Also debuting at Equip Expo was the all-electric Gator GX two-passenger utility vehicle and GX Crew four-passenger configuration with fold-down rear seats for expanded cargo space. Both models are powered by a 51 V lithium-ion battery with onboard charging for easier charging overnight.

The Gator GX has an 800-lb. cargo box capacity and a 1,500-lb. towing capacity. Both models come with standard canopy protection, high-back ergonomic seating and intuitive controls. Other features include a front brush guard, more aggressive tires for terrain capability and independent front suspension.

The new utility vehicles include multiple cargo and storage areas and ergonomic ingress/egress, plus offer attachments such as a lighting kit and a JDLink M modem for connectivity and fleet management.