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DEF software updates for Volvo, Mack trucks

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 July 2026

Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks, both part of the Volvo Group, have announced updates to the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) inducement software used in their respective truck models.

Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks implement DEF inducement software updates The updated DEF inducement software will give Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks customers more time to address DEF-related issues. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The updated DEF inducement software reflects revised guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which extends final inducement speeds from 5 mph to 25 mph and increases the repair window from 4 hours up to 160 hours. Implementing the software gives customers substantially more time to address DEF-related issues before the engine derates or the vehicle goes into reduced speed inducement, the companies noted.

Since May 2026, Volvo Trucks has been producing D13 VGT and D13 TC engines featuring the updated software in the all-new VNL and VNR trucks. Additionally, the software has been available in the aftermarket and has been remotely downloaded into a large population of the new Volvo truck models. Volvo Trucks will roll out remote software updates to Legacy Model Year 2024 and newer vehicles by the end of the summer.

Volvo Trucks is also broadening availability to include all post-2014 model year vehicles by the second quarter of 2027 and all eligible post-2010 model year vehicles by the end of 2027. Truck models that do not have remote software update capability will be offered the updated software at their local dealerships.

Mack Trucks began incorporating the updated software in May 2026 on its Pioneer and all-new Mack Anthem models equipped with the Mack MP13 engines and will have software updates available for all 2024 and newer vehicles by the end of the summer. It is also broadening availability to include all post-2014 vehicles by the second quarter of 2027.

By the end of 2027, owners of all eligible post-2010 Mack vehicles that do not have remote software update capability will be able to receive the updated software through their local dealers.

Volvo Trucks Mack Trucks Volvo Group DEF inducement software diesel exhaust fluid DEF-related issues D13 VGT D13 TC engines
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