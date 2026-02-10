Design enhancements for Caterpillar mining shovel

The new Caterpillar 6015 hydraulic mining shovel incorporates design enhancements that the company said increase machine uptime and operating efficiency and improve durability and serviceability, resulting in higher annual shovel output.

The Caterpillar 6015 mining shovel has a 14.6-tonne (16.1-ton) bucket payload. (Photo: Caterpillar)

“With its 14.6-tonne (16.1-ton) bucket payload, the shovel provides proven pass match efficiency with Cat 773, 775 and 777 haul trucks operating in the 55- to 90-tonne-class (61- to 100-ton-class) range,” said Ryan Mitchell, product value stream manager, Hydraulic Mining Shovel for Caterpillar. “It delivers flexible and productive loading efficiency across a full spectrum of applications, including mining, quarry and aggregate, heavy construction and industrial.”

The shovel’s 615-kW (824 hp) C27 engine features a new maintenance-free, non-selective catalytic reduction aftertreatment solution that does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emissions standards. Two alternative engine configurations are available for regions with lower emission standards – one meeting China Nonroad Stage III standards (equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 2) and a second, fuel-consumption-optimized U.S. EPA Tier 1 emissions equivalent.

The new generation pilot pump configuration offers variable, on-demand hydraulic oil flow based on control lever movements. In periods of simultaneous machine movements, the pump increases flow; when joysticks are returned to neutral, oil flow decreases. This lowers system heat generation, reduces component wear and improves fuel efficiency by a minimum of 5.5%, the company stated.

A new Proportional Priority Pressure Compensating (PPPC) hydraulic system varies the hydraulic flow directly proportional to joystick movements for smooth, predictable operation. The four-pump system dedicates three pumps to implement and travel and one to swing. Pressure and flow compensation deliver only as much flow as needed. When flow is required by more than one function, automatic flow proportioning delivers precise multifunction operation.

Boom-lowering float valves are designed to provide faster movements by using gravity, rather than hydraulic pumps to lower the boom, allowing the pumps to support other functions simultaneously. The closed-loop swing system feeds captured swing motion kinetic energy back to the system during deceleration, providing more power to drive the main and auxiliary pumps.

A new heavy-duty undercarriage protection package features long-life components and frame to increase machine uptime. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Retrofittable to previous designs, a new heavy-duty undercarriage protection package features long-life components and frame to increase machine uptime. Caterpillar said the heavy-duty idlers and rollers plus improvements to track pads, track tensioning and wear volume add to increased undercarriage durability and reliability. Rugged front attachments are designed with high-strength steel and castings.

The new standard bucket linkage autolube system eliminates the need for manual lubrication. For smooth operation and increased durability, the new slew bearing incorporates a triple roller design. A capacity increase for the new standard grease tank provides 500-hour service intervals.

The design of the 6015 affords easier access to the engine compartment, superstructure components and ground-level service station. Wide, anti-slip walkways with limited elevation changes, minimized trip hazards and an optional powered 45˚ stairway improve access, egress and movement about the shovel.

The shovel connects to standard MineStar Solutions with new Product Link Elite through a cellular or satellite connection, and MineStar Health offers expanded condition monitoring and reporting to fleet operations. Electronic Technician enables service technicians to diagnose and execute engine maintenance and monitor new pilot pump system pressure.