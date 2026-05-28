Deutz acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer

The Brazilian manufacturer of gas and diesel generators is one of the leading providers in Brazil and Latin America. (Photo: Maxi Trust Power Ltd.)

Deutz announced it has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Maxi Trust Power Limited, a Brazilian manufacturer of gas and diesel generators reported to be one of the leading providers in Brazil and Latin America. The transaction, which has a total purchase price in the mid-double digit millions, is expected to close in Q2 2026.

Combining Deutz’s product and engineering expertise with Maxi Trust Power’s strong local market presence will open up additional growth opportunities in the growing market for data centers in Brazil and Latin America, said Deutz Energy CEO David Evans. There are also joint growth plans for the U.S., where Deutz is already established in the market through the acquisition of Blue Star Power Systems.

Deutz expects the acquisition to generate around €40 million in additional profitable revenue, which it said will help drive revenue in the energy sector to around €500 million by 2030 through organic and inorganic growth.

“We have set ourselves a clear growth target in the energy sector, and we are working toward it continuously and successfully – as this acquisition demonstrates,” Evans said. “With Maxi Trust Power, we are adding another fast growing, innovative and customer-centric company to our portfolio. Our expertise in critical infrastructure will also be a significant growth driver in Brazil.”

Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte said the latest acquisition is “another milestone in positioning Deutz Energy as a global provider of emergency power solutions.” Following the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in February 2026, Deutz had become one of Europe’s leading providers of high-end emergency power systems, primarily used in critical infrastructure such as data centers.

“Whether it’s intermittent renewable energy sources, outdated power grids or data centers that need to be up and running around the clock, the demand for decentralized energy solutions and emergency power systems is growing at double-digit rates worldwide – especially given the increasing importance of critical infrastructure around the globe,” Schulte stated. “With our operations in the U.S., Europe and now also in Latin America, we are building a suitable and globally scalable portfolio.”