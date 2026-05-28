Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Deutz acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 May 2026

Deutz is acquiring Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltd. The Brazilian manufacturer of gas and diesel generators is one of the leading providers in Brazil and Latin America. (Photo: Maxi Trust Power Ltd.)

Deutz announced it has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Maxi Trust Power Limited, a Brazilian manufacturer of gas and diesel generators reported to be one of the leading providers in Brazil and Latin America. The transaction, which has a total purchase price in the mid-double digit millions, is expected to close in Q2 2026.

Combining Deutz’s product and engineering expertise with Maxi Trust Power’s strong local market presence will open up additional growth opportunities in the growing market for data centers in Brazil and Latin America, said Deutz Energy CEO David Evans. There are also joint growth plans for the U.S., where Deutz is already established in the market through the acquisition of Blue Star Power Systems.

Deutz expects the acquisition to generate around €40 million in additional profitable revenue, which it said will help drive revenue in the energy sector to around €500 million by 2030 through organic and inorganic growth.

“We have set ourselves a clear growth target in the energy sector, and we are working toward it continuously and successfully – as this acquisition demonstrates,” Evans said. “With Maxi Trust Power, we are adding another fast growing, innovative and customer-centric company to our portfolio. Our expertise in critical infrastructure will also be a significant growth driver in Brazil.”

Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte said the latest acquisition is “another milestone in positioning Deutz Energy as a global provider of emergency power solutions.” Following the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in February 2026, Deutz had become one of Europe’s leading providers of high-end emergency power systems, primarily used in critical infrastructure such as data centers.

“Whether it’s intermittent renewable energy sources, outdated power grids or data centers that need to be up and running around the clock, the demand for decentralized energy solutions and emergency power systems is growing at double-digit rates worldwide – especially given the increasing importance of critical infrastructure around the globe,” Schulte stated. “With our operations in the U.S., Europe and now also in Latin America, we are building a suitable and globally scalable portfolio.”

Deutz Maxi Trust Power Limited Deutz Energy gas and diesel generators emergency power solutions critical infrastructure David Evans Dr. Sebastian Schulte Brazil Latin America
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Perkins appoints new distributor in Syria
Homsi Motors to be authorized distributor in Syria effective June 1
UK Kubota dealer moves branch to larger premises
New Lister Wilder location will offer greater range of customer services
Würth Elektronik ICS to show electrification tech
iVT Expo display will include solutions for vehicle electrics and electronics
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more