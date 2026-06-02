Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Deutz acquires G & T Truck Repair

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 June 2026

Deutz acquires G & T Truck Repair George Boeger, founder of G & T Truck Repair (left), and Spencer McHugh, head of Americas, BU Service, Deutz. (Photo: Deutz)

Deutz Corporation has furthered the expansion of its North American service network with the acquisition of G & T Truck Repair, a full-service commercial truck, cargo tanker and equipment repair provider servicing Northern California and Western Nevada.

Founded in 2008 by George Boeger, G & T Truck Repair has grown from a small independent operation into a regional service provider recognized for its technical expertise, customer commitment and strong operational reputation, the announcement stated.

Under the acquisition agreement, which closed June 1, Deutz said it will continue to operate the G & T Truck Repair brand from its current location in Applegate, Calif., where it will continue to provide inspections, diagnostics, maintenance and repair services for commercial trucks, cargo tank motor vehicles, aerial, hydraulic and light equipment.

Deutz acquires G & T Truck Repair G & T Truck Repair will continue to operate from its current location in Applegate, Calif. (Photo: Deutz)

“This acquisition represents an exciting next chapter for G & T Truck Repair,” said George Boeger, founder of G&T Truck Repair. “Deutz shares our commitment to customer service, operational excellence and supporting customers the right way. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to grow together.”

By combining G&T Truck Repairs’ established customer relationships and technical expertise with the broader Deutz service organization, Deutz said it is further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive maintenance, diagnostics, repair and field service solutions across the western United States.

“G & T Truck Repair is a strong addition to the Deutz service network and aligns with our long-term growth strategy across the U.S. market,” said Spencer McHugh, head of Americas, BU Service at Deutz. “G & T’s technical expertise, customer relationships and service capabilities strengthen our own ability to support customers across commercial vehicle and equipment service markets, while continuing to expand the reach, scale and capabilities of our service organization.”

The acquisition continues to the growth of Deutz’s service footprint across North America. Within the past year, the company also announced the addition of a new Deutz Service Center in Georgia and the acquisitions of Double Down Heavy Repair in Nevada and OnSite Diesel in Texas.

Deutz G & T Truck Repair Deutz Corporation service network customer service operational excellence George Boeger Spencer McHugh North America Northern California
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
ETF launches SCR & DEF Resource Center
New online resource provides factual information on clean diesel technologies
Develon wins dozer order for Polish Army
Tender covers supply of 50 crawler dozers with option for 20 more units
Wildcat and EnergyX plan new LFP cathode manufacturing facility
New plant expected to reduce dependence on China supply of cathode material
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more