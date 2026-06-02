Deutz acquires G & T Truck Repair

George Boeger, founder of G & T Truck Repair (left), and Spencer McHugh, head of Americas, BU Service, Deutz. (Photo: Deutz)

Deutz Corporation has furthered the expansion of its North American service network with the acquisition of G & T Truck Repair, a full-service commercial truck, cargo tanker and equipment repair provider servicing Northern California and Western Nevada.

Founded in 2008 by George Boeger, G & T Truck Repair has grown from a small independent operation into a regional service provider recognized for its technical expertise, customer commitment and strong operational reputation, the announcement stated.

Under the acquisition agreement, which closed June 1, Deutz said it will continue to operate the G & T Truck Repair brand from its current location in Applegate, Calif., where it will continue to provide inspections, diagnostics, maintenance and repair services for commercial trucks, cargo tank motor vehicles, aerial, hydraulic and light equipment.

G & T Truck Repair will continue to operate from its current location in Applegate, Calif. (Photo: Deutz)

“This acquisition represents an exciting next chapter for G & T Truck Repair,” said George Boeger, founder of G&T Truck Repair. “Deutz shares our commitment to customer service, operational excellence and supporting customers the right way. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to grow together.”

By combining G&T Truck Repairs’ established customer relationships and technical expertise with the broader Deutz service organization, Deutz said it is further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive maintenance, diagnostics, repair and field service solutions across the western United States.

“G & T Truck Repair is a strong addition to the Deutz service network and aligns with our long-term growth strategy across the U.S. market,” said Spencer McHugh, head of Americas, BU Service at Deutz. “G & T’s technical expertise, customer relationships and service capabilities strengthen our own ability to support customers across commercial vehicle and equipment service markets, while continuing to expand the reach, scale and capabilities of our service organization.”

The acquisition continues to the growth of Deutz’s service footprint across North America. Within the past year, the company also announced the addition of a new Deutz Service Center in Georgia and the acquisitions of Double Down Heavy Repair in Nevada and OnSite Diesel in Texas.