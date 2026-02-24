Deutz buys into decentralized power market

The German engine OEM now owns two decentralized power companies, but that might be where the investment plans end

With headquarters in Schweringen, Germany, Frerk Aggregatebau is a specialist systems integrator for diesel- and gaseous-fuel generator sets and decentralized energy supply. In 2024 the company celebrated its 60th anniversary, which it followed in 2025 by announcing construction of a new production center that includes nine system test bays.

Within its role as a supplier of gen set technology, Frerk has a specific - and particularly timely - area of expertise; delivery of backup power for data centers. These systems are said to account for about 50% of total annual company revenue.

Gen set models produced by Frerk Aggregatebau (Photo: Frerk)

Speaking with Power Progress in 2025, Markus Villinger, CEO, Business Unit Engines at Deutz said: “We have to offer a wider range of solutions to our customers to promote growth.”

At the time, the comment appeared to indicate that German engine OEM had plans to develop a range of large-displacement engines for the gen set market and claim a share of the data center power market.

Pragmatic investment

In December 2025, Deutz announced it had signed an agreement to acquire all shares of Frerk Aggregatebau.

Speaking about the deal, Marc Hiller, managing director of Frerk (who will remain as MD following the buyout), said: “Together, we will globalize the Deutz energy business and raise ourselves to the next level.”

To get more on how future plans for the new acquisition will play out, Power Progress spoke with Robert Hoenerbach, press spokesperson for Deutz.

Asked if Frerk was an existing Deutz customer, Hoenerbach said: “Frerk has used Deutz engines, but in a relatively small number. Frerk works with several engine partners to ensure that they can provide a full product portfolio, while meeting the requirements of their customers.”

This indicates what is already known, that Deutz does not currently offer large-displacement engines suitable for high-power gen set applications. But were those to be made available, it’s easy to visualize Deutz slotting an increasing number of those engines into Frerk gen set models that could be used to support data centers. In turn, these would replace engines delivered from third-party suppliers – and at the same time make Deutz a sizeable player in the data center power market estimated to be growing at between 15 and 20% each year.

But not so, as Hoenerbach explained: “Deutz does not intend to structurally compete across engine power nodes currently covered by our supplier landscape. There is no overarching objective to substitute existing engine partners.”

New Frerk production hall will double manufacturing capacity (Photo: Frerk)

Looking at this from a pragmatic perspective, continuing to use engines from other suppliers will allow Frerk to maintain and grow its presence in the data center power market. This, while customers benefit from product continuity.

That might be suitable as a short-term strategy. But beyond getting a first foothold in the power generation market, it would be easy to assume that the purchase of Frerk would ultimately open the door to a full range of gen sets which feature engines produced by Deutz.

But Hoenerbach emphasized this is not the case. “Frerk generates around 50% of its sales from the data center market. These emergency power generators require particularly large-displacement engines. We are not planning to develop these ourselves.”

Playing it safe

While the specific number paid by Deutz to acquire Frerk was not released, it was reported to be in the ‘high double-digit millions’. A similar figure – or possibly more – would be needed to support development of a dedicated family of large-displacement engines that could be used in gen sets sold under the Frerk brand.

But time might not be on the side of such plans. The data center power market is hot now – where it will be in five or 10 years is difficult, if not impossible to predict. As it stands, hundreds of billions of dollars have been ploughed into development of artificial intelligence capabilities that rely on the computing power delivered by existing and future data centers. But at least up until now, there has been very little return on that investment.

Because of this, there is a growing concern that AI and its supporting infrastructure is a technology bubble waiting to burst. There are already some clear parallels between the current situation and the dot com bubble of the late 1990s, including massive overinvestment and unrealistic expectations of returns.

In 2024, Deutz bought Blue Star Power Systems, a US-based company also working in the decentralized energy generation market. Asked about the future technology relationship between Deutz, Frerk and Blue Star, Hoenerbach said: “These companies are all under the Energy Business Unit. We will work on the exchange of knowledge between these companies to deliver a full product portfolio.”

As it stands, then, the investment in Blue Star and Frerk by Deutz was not, as it first appears, intended to open a door for Deutz engines being used in the data center power market. Instead, the acquisitions appear to be part of an investment strategy that will look to cash in on the growing need for decentralized power for data centers as national grids fall short of demand.

Considering the necessary timeframe for development of a dedicated range of engines to suit related power requirements and the need to hedge against any future market upheaval, it would seem that Deutz is playing a balanced game of buying into the market, while not overly exposing itself to any possible downturn in the data center power market.