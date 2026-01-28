Deutz, Empower Rental enter national service agreement

Deutz Corporation announced it has entered into a national service agreement with Empower Rental Group, a Franklin, Tenn.-based provider of rental solutions, with 35 locations across 11 states in the Southeastern United States. The agreement establishes Deutz Power Centers as Empower’s preferred vendor for equipment maintenance, inspection and service support.

As part of the agreement, the centers will offer Empower Rental Group and its customers:

24-hour response and diagnostics, with rapid dispatch capabilities

Annual inspections and after-hours service

A “Lease a Technician” support model

In-market mileage incentives

Support during hurricanes and other emergency situations on an as-needed basis

The agreement also includes a collaborative forecasting process to optimize service volume and cost efficiency, as well as performance standards related to response times, documentation, technician professionalism and communication protocols, Deutz added.

Empower Rental Group began with just three locations in 2021, with the goal of providing both great customer service and a broad range of available equipment, the announcement stated, adding that the company prides itself on being a local, “no-excuses” rental partner throughout the Southeast – a key market for Deutz.

“Our relationship with Empower is grounded in a shared commitment to reliability, responsiveness and full-service support,” said Ryan Merry, regional director of Eastern Power Center Operations for Deutz Corporation. “We’re proud to work closely with Empower, support their teams and help keep their rental equipment operating reliably and efficiently for customers throughout the Southeast.”